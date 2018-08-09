Kawhi Leonard thanks Spurs in letter.
Kawhi Leonard thanks Spurs in letter. Eric Gay AP
Kawhi Leonard thanks Spurs in letter. Eric Gay AP

Basketball

Here’s how Kawhi Leonard finally broke his silence on the Spurs, Gregg Popovich

By Peter Dawson

pdawson@star-telegram.com

August 09, 2018 03:42 PM

Kawhi Leonard has finally broken his silence.

On Tuesday, Leonard thanked the Spurs organization, head coach Gregg Popovich, his former teammates and the team’s fans in a letter via the San Antonio-Express News.

The star forward, along with fellow forward Danny Green, was traded to the Raptors in July in return for DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl and a protected 2019 first-round pick.

Leonard played in nine games for the Spurs in 2017-18, before sitting out the remainder of the season with a quad injury.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  