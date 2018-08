See the Dallas Mavericks full regular season schedule for 2018-19

It’s finally here.

On Friday, the Mavericks, along with every other NBA team, released their full schedule for the 2018-19 NBA regular season.

Mark Cuban’s franchise will open the season on the road when they face the Phoenix Suns and No. 1 overall pick DeAndre Ayton on Oct. 17. On Oct. 20, the Mavericks will host the Memphis Grizzlies in Dallas for their home opener.

The two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors will visit the American Airlines Center twice. The first game will be on Nov. 17 and the second contest will be on Jan. 13.

Meanwhile, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will travel to Dallas for just one matchup, which will take place on Jan. 7.

The Mavericks’ final regular-season home game will take place April 9 against the Suns. And the team’s final game of the regular season will come against the Spurs in San Antonio on April 10.

If does end up being Dirk Nowitzki’s final NBA season, those two games will be the final opportunities to watch the best player in the organization’s history.

Here is the Mavericks complete schedule for the 2018-19 NBA regular season.

October

Wed., Oct. 17 @ Phoenix, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)



Sat., Oct. 20 vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.



Mon., Oct. 22 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m.



Wed., Oct. 24 @ Atlanta, 6 p.m. (ESPN)



Fri., Oct. 26 @ Toronto, 6:30 p.m.



Sun., Oct. 28 vs. Utah, 6 p.m.



Mon., Oct. 29 @ San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.



Wed., Oct. 31 @ LA Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

November

Fri., Nov. 2 vs. New York, 7:30 p.m.



Tues., Nov. 6 vs. Washington, 7:30 p.m.



Wed., Nov. 7 @ Utah, 8 p.m.



Sat., Nov. 10 vs. Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.



Mon., Nov. 12 @ Chicago, 7 p.m.



Wed., Nov. 14 vs. Utah, 7:30 p.m.



Sat., Nov. 17 vs. Golden State, 7:30 p.m.



Mon., Nov. 19 @ Memphis, 7 p.m.



Wed., Nov. 21 vs. Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.



Sat., Nov. 24 vs. Boston, 7:30 p.m.



Wed., Nov. 28 @ Houston, 7 p.m.



Fri., Nov. 30 @ LA Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

December

Sun., Dec. 2 vs. LA Clippers, 6 p.m.



Tues., Dec. 4 vs. Portland, 7:30 p.m.



Wed., Dec. 5 @ New Orleans, 7 p.m.



Sat., Dec. 8 vs. Houston, 5 p.m.



Mon., Dec. 10 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m.



Wed., Dec. 12 vs. Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.



Thurs., Dec. 13 @ Phoenix, 9:30 p.m. (TNT)



Sun., Dec. 16 vs. Sacramento, 6 p.m.



Tues., Dec. 18 @ Denver, 8 p.m.



Thurs., Dec. 20 @ LA Clippers, 9:30 p.m. (TNT)



Sat., Dec. 22 @ Golden State, 7:30 p.m.



Sun., Dec. 23 @ Portland, 8 p.m.



Wed., Dec. 26 vs. New Orleans, 7:30 p.m.



Fri., Dec. 28 @ New Orleans, 7 p.m.



Sun., Dec. 30 vs. Oklahoma City, 6 p.m.



Mon., Dec. 31 @ Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

January

Wed., Jan. 2 @ Charlotte, 6 p.m.



Fri., Jan. 4 @ Boston, 6:30 p.m.



Sat., Jan. 5 @ Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.



Mon., Jan. 7 vs. LA Lakers, 7:30 p.m.



Wed., Jan. 9 vs. Phoenix, 7:30 p.m.



Fri., Jan. 11 @ Minnesota, 7 p.m.



Sun., Jan. 13 vs. Golden State, 6 p.m.



Wed., Jan. 16 vs. San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.



Sat., Jan. 19 @ Indiana, 6 p.m.



Mon., Jan. 21 @ Milwaukee, 1 p.m.



Tues., Jan. 22 vs. LA Clippers, 7:30 p.m.



Fri., Jan. 25 vs. Detroit, 7:30 p.m.



Sun., Jan. 27 vs. Toronto, 6 p.m.



Wed., Jan. 30 @ New York, 6:30 p.m.



Thurs., Jan. 31 @ Detroit, 6 p.m.

February

Sat., Feb. 2 @ Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.



Wed., Feb. 6 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.



Fri., Feb. 8 vs. Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.



Sun., Feb. 10 vs. Portland, 2 p.m.



Mon., Feb. 11 @ Houston, 7 p.m.



Wed., Feb. 13 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 22 vs. Denver, 7:30 p.m.



Sat., Feb. 23 @ Utah, 9 p.m.



Mon., Feb. 25 @ LA Clippers, 9:30 p.m.



Wed., Feb. 27 vs. Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

March

Sat., March 2 vs. Memphis, 7:30 p.m.



Mon., March 4 @ Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.



Wed., March 6 @ Washington, 6 p.m.



Fri., March 8 @ Orlando, 6 p.m.



Sun., March 10 vs. Houston, 6 p.m.



Tues., March 12 vs. San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.



Thurs., March 14 @ Denver, 9:30 p.m. (TNT)



Sat., March 16 vs. Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.



Mon., March 18 vs. New Orleans, 7:30 p.m.



Wed., March 20 @ Portland, 9 p.m.



Thurs., March 21 @ Sacramento, 9 p.m.



Sat., March 23 @ Golden State, 7:30 p.m.



Tues., March 26 vs. Sacramento, 7:30 p.m.



Thurs., March 28 @ Miami, 6:30 p.m.



Sun., March 31 @ Oklahoma City, 2:30 p.m.

April

Mon., April 1 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.



Wed., April 3 vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.



Fri., April 5 vs. Memphis, 7:30 p.m.



Sun., April 7 @ Memphis, 5 p.m.



Tues., April 9 vs. Phoenix, 7:30 p.m.



Wed., April 10 @ San Antonio, 7 p.m.