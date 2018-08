Two of the most talented rookies selected in the 2018 NBA Draft might already be beefing.

Maybe.

On Thursday, Denver Nuggets first-round pick Michael Porter Jr. appeared to like an Instagram comment calling the Dallas Mavericks’ first-round pick, Luka Doncic, “overrated.”

Michael Porter Jr. liked an Instagram comment saying that Luka Doncic is 'overrated'... pic.twitter.com/5fF2P4XkK6 — theleaguesource (@theleaguesource) August 9, 2018

The Mavericks traded up in the draft to select Doncic at No. 3 overall. Porter Jr., who saw limited action at Missouri this past season due to an injury he suffered last fall, fell to the Nuggets at pick No. 14.