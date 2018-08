Harrison Barnes has thoughts on Donald Trump.

Specifically, the president’s criticism of LeBron James. On Friday, Trump criticized the Los Angeles Lakers’ superstar on Twitter, while also praising former Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan.

Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2018

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

On Saturday, Mavericks star Harrison Barnes tweeted this in response:

Our president tearing down greatness & blackness yet again. And continuing to erase any SMALL thread of decency we could’ve hoped for. So instead of focusing on him & his antics, I’m going to continue to be inspired by the most decent of people making a difference in our world. https://t.co/hMMz0EBsc6 — Harrison Barnes (@hbarnes) August 4, 2018

First Lady Melania Trump followed up her husband’s tweet by praising James, and Jordan issued a similar message.