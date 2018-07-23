Mavericks trade former Baylor star to Clippers and sign China’s Ding Yanyuhang

The Mavericks have added forward Maarty Leunen and cash considerations from the Clippers in exchange for two-way forward and Baylor ex Johnathan Motley and the rights to guard Renaldas Seibutis.





The Mavs also signed guard-forward Ding Yanyuhang (pronounced yin-you-hong), who spent the last seven seasons playing in China. The 6-foot-7 wing averaged 26 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 45 games in the China Basketball Association this past season. He played on the Mavs’ Orlando and Las Vegas summer league teams in 2017.



Leunen (6-9, 220) spent the past 10 seasons playing in Turkey, Italy and Germany. He averaged 7.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 34 games in Italy this past season. He was drafted by the Rockets in the second round in 2008. His rights were traded to the Clippers in January 2016. Motley (6-10, 230) was undrafted out of Baylor and was signed to a two-way contract by Dallas. He played in 11 games last season, averaging 8.7 points and 4.5 rebounds in 16.0 minutes. Seibutis (6-5, 180) was selected by the Mavs in the second round in 2007. The Lithuanian guard has been played overseas since 2002-03, including the 2017-18 season with Spain’s Basket Zaragoza.

