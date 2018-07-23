Mavericks re-sign 13-time all-star Dirk Nowitzki; set to break Kobe Bryant record

Dirk Nowitzki is set to break Kobe Bryant’s NBA record for most seasons a player has suited up for a single franchise after he re-signed with the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, the team announced.
According to New York Times reporter Marc Stein, the future Hall of Famer signed a one-year deal worth $5 million.
Nowitzki, who turned 40 in June, is now set to begin his 21st season with the Mavericks, which will be an NBA record for a player to suit up for a single franchise (previously tied at 20 seasons with Kobe Bryant and the L.A. Lakers).
The 7-foot, 245-pound German is a 13-time All-Star, earned All-NBA Team honors 12 consecutive years (2000-12), was named Most Valuable Player of the 2006-07 season and was MVP of the 2011 NBA Finals. He is a six-time Western Conference Player of the Month, a 16-time Western Conference Player of the Week, has competed in the All-Star Saturday Night Three-Point Contest four times, was the 2014 Magic Johnson Award recipient and was named the Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year in 2017.
Nowitzki holds career averages of 21.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 34.4 minutes per game. He’s the Mavs all-time leader in points, rebounds, field goals, three-point field goals, free throws, blocks, games, starts and minutes.
He’s been even better in the playoffs where he averages 25.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 40.6 minutes in 145 postseason games (145 starts). He has led the Mavericks to three Western Conference Finals and two NBA Finals while moving into first place in several of the franchise’s postseason categories including points, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals, field goals, free throws and games.
Nowitzki became the sixth player in NBA history and the first international player ever to register 30,000 career points on March 17, 2017. He currently sits at 31,187 career points, just 232 points behind the great Wilt Chamberlain (31,419) for fifth place on the all-time scoring list. Among other all-time NBA lists, he ranks 27th in rebounds, eighth in field goals, 11th in three-point field goals, sixth in free throws, fifth in games and third in minutes.
He has also served as a pioneer for European players becoming the first European-born player to earn First Team All-NBA (04-05), start an All-Star Game (2007, Las Vegas) and be named the MVP (06-07).
The Wurzburg, Germany, native was the ninth overall pick in the 1998 NBA Draft and was acquired through a draft day trade with the Milwaukee Bucks. Nowitzki re-signed with the Mavericks on Oct. 22, 2001. He then signed a contract extension with Dallas on Sept. 26, 2006, re-signed on July 9, 2010, re-signed again on July 15, 2014, re-signed again on July 27, 2016 and re-signed once more on July 6, 2017.
