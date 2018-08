Kobe Bryant is returning to professional basketball.

But not to the NBA.

Instead, it’s being reported that the ‘Black Mamba’ will join the Big3 according to one of the league’s co-founders.

Entertainer Ice Cube is one of the founders of the Big3 basketball league, which includes mostly retired NBA players. The games are played in a three-on-three style format.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The mogul once said he got the idea for the league by watching Bryant’s legendary final game in the NBA.