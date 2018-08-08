This ex-Maverick re-signs with the team, and former Kansas star could land in Dallas

Devin Harris is once again returning to Dallas.





On Wednesday, the Mavericks announced that they had re-signed the guard, although the terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Harris was dealt near last year’s NBA trade deadline to the Denver Nuggets as part of three-way deal.

In 44 games for the Mavericks last season, Harris averaged 8.5 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest.

The Wisconsin product was taken with the No. 5 overall by the Washington Wizards in the 2004 NBA Draft, but traded to the Mavericks shortly thereafter. Harris played his first three-and-a-half seasons in Dallas before he was traded to the then-New Jersey Nets at the 2008 NBA trade deadline.

In that deal, the Mavericks traded Harris, DeSagana Diop, Keith Van Horn, Maurice Ager, Trenton Hassell and a pair of first-round draft picks to New Jersey in exchange for for Jason Kidd, Malik Allen and Antoine Wright.

The Mavericks are also among a group of teams that are interested in free-agent point guard Mario Chalmers, according to Marc Spears of ESPN. The Brooklyn Nets and New Orleans Pelicans are Chalmers’ other two suitors.

Last season, the former Kansas Jayhawks star played in 66 games for the Memphis Grizzlies and averaged just over 21 minutes per contest. Chalmers missed the entire 2016-2017 season recovering from a torn Achilles tendon.

Chalmers won NBA championships with the Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013. He also won an NCAA title at Kansas in 2008.