A player once chewed out by Rick Carlisle during a game has just re-signed with Mavs

The Dallas Mavericks have re-signed center Salah Mejri.

The team announced the signing on Friday, but terms of the deal were not disclosed.





Mejri (7-2, 235) signed with the Mavericks as a free agent on July 30, 2015 and has been with the team for the previous three seasons.

For his career, he’s averaged 3.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.0 block and 12.1 minutes in 168 games.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Mejri might be most famous for getting blasted by head coach Rick Carlisle in the middle the team’s eventual 98-75 victory over the Wizards back in January. The center had just gotten ejected, when he looked to Carlisle for support. Instead, the coach not-so-kindly told his player to hit the showers.

However, Carlisle would apologize to Mejri in the coming days.