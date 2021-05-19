Texas Rangers no-hit again in 2021. This time was by former teammate Corey Kluber.

In the Year of the No-Hitter, the Texas Rangers have been no-hit twice in the season’s first seven weeks.

They were held without a hit again Wednesday night in a 2-0 loss against New York Yankees starter Corey Kluber, who lasted only one inning last season in his only season with the Rangers before injuring his shoulder.

He lasted all nine innings Wednesday at Globe Life Field, striking out nine and issuing only a third-inning walk to third baseman Charlie Culberson.

The Rangers were also no-hit April 9 by San Diego Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove, who struck out 10 in the Rangers’ seventh game of the season and fourth at home. The only base runner was Joey Gallo, who was hit in the foot by a pitch in the fourth inning.

Like Musgrove did last month, Kluber threw mostly off-speed pitches. He used a heavy dose of curveballs, cutters and sliders, and the Rangers never sniffed a hit.

“This guy’s a workaholic. He’s always going to be prepared. He’s always going to put himself in the best possible position to succeed,” manager Chris Woodward said. “I’m not surprised by anything this guy does, but I didn’t want him to do that to use tonight.”

The closest came in the eighth when Khris Davis’ line drive short-hopped third baseman Gio Urshela, but he made the play. David Dahl also had a chance as a pinch-hitter in the ninth as he lofted a flyball down the right-field line, but Tyler Wade raced over to make the catch.

Rangers hitters were rarely ahead in counts, and when they were Kluber continued to pound away with off-speed pitches.

It was Kluber’s second career start at Globe Life Field, the first coming July 26, 2020. He tore the teres major muscle in his shoulder while throwing 18 pitches in the first inning and missed the rest of the season.

The Rangers acquired him in December 2019 in a three-player deal that sent center fielder Delino DeShields and rookie reliever Emmanuel Clase to the Cleveland Indians. Though Kluber missed most of 2019, the Rangers believed he would rebound and be part of a rotation that would lead them into playoff contention.

The Rangers paid him only a portion of the $18.5 million in 2020 after the salaries were adjusted in the COVID-shortened season, and declined to pick up their $18 million club option on him for this season. That allowed him to become a free agent, and he signed a one-year, $11 million deal with the Yankees in January.

“We expected some outing like that in our ballpark,” Woodward said. “I can’t say enough good things about him. It sucks that he throws a no-hitter against you, but at the same time I’m not surprised by this guys success.”

Kluber’s first career no-hitter was the sixth already this season in baseball and the second in as many nights. Detroit Tigers right-hander Spencer Turnbull threw a no-no Tuesday night against the Seattle Mariners.

The Mariners and Rangers, American League West rivals, have both been no-hit twice this season, and so have the Indians.

“Where hitting is at in the launch-angle era, there’s a lot of holes in swings right now,” Woodward said. “Pitchers are taking advantage.”