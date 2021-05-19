Delino DeShields makes case for being in MLB. It just may not be with Texas Rangers.

Move over, Rougned Odor. Another former Texas Rangers player, now suiting up for the New York Yankees, was scheduled to return Wednesday night to Globe Life Field.

It was right-hander Corey Kluber, the two-time American League Cy Young winner who lasted all of one inning in his only season with the Rangers in 2020. He tore shoulder muscle in his first start since May 2019, and never returned.

Kluber was supposed to be part of a dynamic rotation that would keep the Rangers in contention in the 60-game COVID-shortened season. Instead, the Rangers chose to not exercise the $18 million club option on him in the offseason.

The Rangers sent two players to the Cleveland Indians for Kluber in December 2019, days after missing out on third baseman Anthony Rendon. One was rookie reliever Emmanuel Clase, who is pitching well after being suspended last season for a failed PED test.

The other was center fielder Delino DeShields, who was non-tendered by the Indians and signed a minor-league deal with an invitation to Rangers spring training. It wasn’t a great camp, and DeShields didn’t make the team.

He’s currently making a case that he should be considered for the team.

DeShields is raking for Triple A Round Rock, batting a team-leading .412 (14 for 34) in nine games with two leadoff home runs and a 1.206 OPS. It’s early, but he’s doing all the things offensively he didn’t do in the spring.

Other teams are calling. The thinking is he’s going to get a chance in the majors this season, just maybe not with the Rangers.

“His numbers are really good and he’s playing really well,” manager Chris Woodward said. “More importantly, for me, [Round Rock manager] Kenny Holmberg raves about this guy’s attitude and his energy, everything he’s doing in that clubhouse. I’m extremely grateful for that.”

DeShields said earlier this month that he was never able to get into a rhythm in spring training, with the Rangers giving multiple outfielders opportunities in Cactus League games.

He was informed late in camp that he would not make the Rangers’ Opening Day roster, and he was sent to Round Rock at part of the alternate training group. That’s where the work started to get his swing back in order.

DeShields understands that his bat has held him back from becoming an MLB regular. He played every day much of his rookie season in 2015 after he was selected in the Rule 5 draft, but was sent to Triple A in 2016 after struggling early.

One of baseball’s fastest players, DeShields can torment teams on the bases and can cover a lot of ground in the outfield. The speed can also allow him to beat out balls in the infield.

“It’s honestly just being more consistent at the plate,” DeShields said. “That has always been kind of my battle. I play good defense, I can run the bases well. Throughout my career, I’ve just been inconsistent with my hitting.”

Though he’s not old by any stretch at 28, DeShields rates as a veteran on a Triple A team filled with players who have never been in the majors. He’s serving as a mentor, teaching the kids how to be a professional ballplayer.

So much of that happens outside the lines, before and after games.

“He’s been really good on the field but also in the clubhouse for our younger guys on things to do and when to do it,” Holmberg said. “It’s been a pleasure to have him.”

With his mind right after dealing with personal matters in spring training that were new to him, DeShields is back in baseball mode. He has friends and former teammates who would love to have the chance he has now: a chance to play and earn his way back to the major leagues.

And he still has drive to be better than the .246 average he will carry into his next big-league game.

“I’ve always known there’s more in there and I think I’ve been kind of searching for that for the past couple of years,” DeShields said. “Now being at Triple A, I kind of see it as a blessing in disguise for me to come down here and get my routine down pat and get consistent playing time to get that feel.”

The Rangers have Adolis Garcia in place in center field, Joey Gallo in right field, and a rotation of David Dahl and Willie Calhoun in left. It might take an injury for DeShields to be promoted.

They also won’t stand in his way if a better opportunity elsewhere comes along.

It’s early, but he appears to be on his way to earning that.

“Right now we have Adolis playing better than anybody in baseball in center field,” Woodward said. “But I’m really proud of Delino. I think he’s going to get an opportunity at some point soon if he keeps playing the way he is.”