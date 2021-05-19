After hitting 85% COVID vaccination threshold, here are perks Texas Rangers can enjoy

For those wondering why Texas Rangers players weren’t wearing masks in the dugout Monday and Tuesday, there’s a good reason for it.

Their Tier 1 personnel reached the 85% threshold for loosening many COVID-19 protocols, the primary one being that masks are no longer required in the dugout or bullpen.

General manager Chris Young said on Monday that the final batch of Tier 1 personnel has moved past the two-week period following the second dose to move the Rangers past 85%. That number was established by MLB as an incentive for teams to get the vaccine.

“While some of some of the protocols are still relaxed, in other areas we have to remain very vigilant and make sure we keep up our guard,” Young said. “The 85% percent threshold allows us to reduce or relax the protocols in certain areas ... but there are other areas where there are no changes.”

Around half of baseball’s 30 teams are now at 85%. Among the other benefits for vaccinated personnel is no longer being required to wear tracking devices and being able to gather in large groups in the clubhouse and on charter flights and buses.

Those with the vaccine can choose to be tested less frequently, can dine out inside and can leave the team hotel without having to first notify a team official.

Not every Rangers player received the vaccine.

The New York Yankees, in the midst of a four-game series against the Rangers, were one of the first clubs to reach 85%, but they are currently going through a COVID-19 outbreak among vaccinated personnel.

The nine who tested positive all received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and were either asymptomatic or had mild symptoms.

“We’re all learning from that,” Young said. “Our guys have all been educated as to what this means and what our expectations are.”