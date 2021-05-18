Texas Rangers

Texas Rangers rib Joey Gallo over his mighty fall with hilarious mock ‘crime scene’

ARLINGTON

The Texas Rangers entered Tuesday the losers of 7 of 8 games, but no one can say they aren’t having at least a little fun.

Case in point: The area just past first base at Globe Life Field, where Joey Gallo took a fall Monday night in a 5-2 win over the New York Yankees as he considered taking second base on a wild pitch following a walk.

Gallo tripped over the bag, then had to scramble to get back safely.

So, the Rangers took the opportunity to make fun of him.

Someone, or multiple someones, drew an outline of a sprawled out Gallo on the infield dirt, with a batting helmet scattered a few feet away, and cordoned off the area with police caution tape.

He stayed in the game Monday and was in the starting lineup Tuesday, apparently in fine health.

“Maybe a bruised ego,” manager Chris Woodward said. “He laughed about it. He’s been a good sport about it.”

The “crime scene” was a big hit, as his teammates came out of the clubhouse before batting practice to take photos of the scene.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of Jeff Wilson
Jeff Wilson
After 12 seasons covering the Rangers for the Star-Telegram, Jeff Wilson knows that baseball is a 24/7/365 business and there is far more to baseball than just the 162 games each season. There’s also more to Jeff -- like a family and impressive arsenals of Titleist hats and adidas shoes -- but sometimes it’s hard to tell.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service