Texas Rangers rib Joey Gallo over his mighty fall with hilarious mock ‘crime scene’

The Texas Rangers entered Tuesday the losers of 7 of 8 games, but no one can say they aren’t having at least a little fun.

Case in point: The area just past first base at Globe Life Field, where Joey Gallo took a fall Monday night in a 5-2 win over the New York Yankees as he considered taking second base on a wild pitch following a walk.

Gallo tripped over the bag, then had to scramble to get back safely.

So, the Rangers took the opportunity to make fun of him.

Someone, or multiple someones, drew an outline of a sprawled out Gallo on the infield dirt, with a batting helmet scattered a few feet away, and cordoned off the area with police caution tape.

He stayed in the game Monday and was in the starting lineup Tuesday, apparently in fine health.

“Maybe a bruised ego,” manager Chris Woodward said. “He laughed about it. He’s been a good sport about it.”

The “crime scene” was a big hit, as his teammates came out of the clubhouse before batting practice to take photos of the scene.