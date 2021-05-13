Facial coverings no longer required for Texas Rangers games at Globe Life Field

The next time the Texas Rangers play at home, fans will not be required to wear masks inside the ballpark.

The Rangers, following changes in CDC protocols and MLB protocols regarding mask usage during the COVID-19 pandemic, have ended their requirement that fans were masks inside Globe Life Field unless eating or drinking at their seats.

The Rangers open a seven-game homestand Monday with four games against the New York Yankees followed by three against the Houston Astros next weekend. Masks are now recommended in all parts of the ballpark, the Rangers said in a news release, and many protocols will remain in place.

The CDC on Thursday made a sharp change in direction regard its mask guidelines, saying those who are fully vaccinated can go without masks indoors and outdoors. The exceptions are when in a health-care setting, at businesses that still require masks and on public transportation.

MLB then told teams that minimum mask requirements have been eliminated.

“Going forward, the Office of the Commissioner will defer to state and local authorities regarding the requirements related to the wearing of face coverings in the ballpark by attendees,” MLB wrote to clubs. “Major League Baseball’s minimum policy on face coverings for attendees is eliminated. Clubs must continue to abide by any applicable state and local requirements on face coverings.”

The Rangers were the first MLB team to open its ballpark to full capacity, and they did so to significant criticism from, among others, President Joe Biden. However, case numbers in Tarrant County have continued to decline since the April 5 home opener, and more and more people are getting vaccinated.

There has been no spike in cases.

“I think we will continue seeing little blips here and there. I don’t think we’re going to see huge spikes,” Dr. Diana Cervantes, director of the epidemiology program at the UNT Health Science Center at Fort Worth, told the Star-Telegram last week.

“There’s still a lot we need to learn about people who are at highest risk because there’s going to be variability. If you’re going to go out and partake in large events, the vaccine is widely available and you should do that. I think more and more the public health message is that. You are protected and you are protecting others.”

The Rangers lead MLB in attendance this season with an average of 25,836 fans per contest. Their lone sellout was Opening Day with a crowd of 38,238, and have surpassed 30,000 on three other occasions.

Rangers executive vice president Rob Matwick said last week that the team had seen good compliance with the mask mandate on entering the ballpark, on the concourse and after games. He admitted that compliance was spotty in the seating bowl.

“I wouldn’t even try to put a percentage on it,” Matwick said. “We do see better compliance on the entry and on the concourses than we have in the seats so far.”

The Rangers will continue to have hand-sanitizing stations readily available throughout Globe Life Field, and all transactions will remain cashless. The Rangers will also continue to enforce social distancing, and will not allow bags inside the ballpark other than those for medical necessities or manufactured diaper bags that accompany a child.

The Rangers’ minor-league affiliates Triple A Round Rock and Double A Frisco also have ended their mask mandates.