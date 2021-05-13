Texas Rangers mourn passing of longtime fan Shirley Kost, known as ‘The Cookie Lady’

Her name was Shirley Kost, but to Texas Rangers players, coaches, assorted team personnel and fans, she was “The Cookie Lady.”

The longtime Rangers fan, who alongside husband Cal was a fixture at spring training and numerous games through the regular season, passed away Thursday morning in Arlington. She was 82.

Kost was hospitalized during the offseason with COVID-19 and dealt with after-effects of the disease.

“We won’t soon forget Shirley’s unwavering support and enthusiasm for the team and its players and coaches over so many seasons,” the Rangers said in a statement. “This is a very sad day.”

The Kosts’ first Rangers game was in 1979, and they became season-ticket holders in 2001. They traveled to spring training when the team trained and Florida and followed them to Arizona, where they have been since 2003.

She would carry a small cooler filled with her baked goodies, including the popular “Mench’s Munchies” named for former player Kevin Mench.

Fans were not permitted on the back fields of the Surprise Recreation Campus this year because of COVID-19 protocols.

“It has always been a welcome sight for players and coaches to see the Kosts each year on the back fields in spring training, and it was just not the same without them being there in 2021,” the Rangers’ statement said.

The Rangers are planning to hold a moment of silence Monday before their game against the New York Yankees.