Texas Rangers’ offense mystified in no-hitter by San Diego Padres’ Joe Musgrove

The 2021 MLB regular season has seen its first no-hitter, and it came at the expense of the Texas Rangers.

The Rangers did not collect a base hit on Friday night against San Diego Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove, and the only Rangers base runner came in the fourth inning when Joey Gallo was hit by a pitch.

It was the first no-hitter in Padres history. San Diego was the only MLB team to never have a no-hitter ... until Friday.

Musgrove’s gem marked the fourth time in Rangers history they have been no-hit, with the last coming April 18, 2007, when Chicago White Sox left-hander Mark Buehrle pulled off the feat in a 6-0 victory.

The Rangers hadn’t collected as few as one hit in a game since Aug. 25, 2019, when five White Sox pitchers shut them down. The only hit was a fifth-inning single by Shin-Soo Choo.

Musgrove struck out 10, including Anderson Tejeda three times, with a mix of off-speed pitches that kept the Rangers guessing.

Musgrove retired pinch-hitter David Dahl to start the ninth on a line drive to second base, Leody Taveras on a soft grounder between the mound and first-base line, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa on a grounder to shortstop.