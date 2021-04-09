How Ron Washington is helping Charlie Culberson fit in Texas Rangers’ third-base mix

The biggest Texas Rangers news so far this season has been at third base, where Rougned Odor was expected to play every day until the team pulled a late-spring surprise and cut him.

That left the position to be manned by utility players Brock Holt and Charlie Culberson, who made the team on non-roster deals. One way to look at their situation is they are just keeping a seat warm for top prospect Josh Jung.

Maybe, but they also have value as veterans who have played for winners. For those not convinced that type of player has value on a rebuilding team, consider these words about Culberson from someone Rangers fans hold in high regard.

“He is the greatest team player I’ve ever been around,” former Rangers manager Ron Washington said. “Plus, he has skills and tremendous work ethic. I love Charlie.”

The feeling is mutual after Culberson spent the past three seasons with the Atlanta Braves, where he and Washington, the Braves’ third-base coach and infield instructor, went to the postseason all three years.

Culberson said he is better because of that time, from the fielding work to feeding of the energy of Washington, who turns 69 this month, and listening to him spin baseball yarns.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever been around somebody that’s had as much passion for baseball as Wash does,” Culberson said. “To see him, especially at his age now, being in the game for 40 years, it’s like, ‘Man, this guy loves it.’ And I just almost wanted to just be around and let that rub off on me some, too, because I feel like I still have a lot left to give.”

There was more news at third base Friday as the Rangers opened a three-game series against the San Diego Padres. Holt was placed on the 10-day injured list with a mild strain of his right hamstring, and Anderson Tejeda was recalled from the alternate site and started at third.

Manager Chris Woodward said that Tejeda, part of the Rangers’ rebuilding plan, is going to play for however long he’s in the big leagues, but Culberson is still going to get games there, too.

He’s played in four games, all at third, going 2-for-10 with a double.

The fielding hasn’t been entirely clean at a position where Culberson doesn’t have his most experience, but it’s better than it would have been if not for his time with Washington.

“He definitely changed my mind-set on fielding a groundball and how to prepare,” Culberson said. “That was probably the biggest thing, how to prepare each and every single day. I owe a lot to Wash because, for me, I’ve been a utility guy. I played infield and outfield my whole career at the big-league level, but he’s one guy [you] could go to and somebody that will keep you accountable.”

Culberson also had a prior relationship with Woodward when they were together with the Dodgers and went the 2017 World Series, and Woodward knew what the Rangers were getting when Culberson signed a non-roster deal early in the offseason.

Woodward can also understand where Washington was coming from when he called Culberson the best team player he has ever been around. That’s quite a compliment from Washington.

Culberson knows his role and can lend an ear or words of advice to a young player. He played six positions with the Braves, including pitcher during mop-up time in blowouts.

He carries a big part of Washington’s teaching, and energy, with him into every game.

“Those are the kind of people that I feel like are brought into your lives to help you to bring out that passion again,” Culberson said. “He is there to literally help each and every one of the guys that he comes across. Ron Washington’s going to be there to help you out that day, to pick you up, to give you some knowledge. He helped me tremendously as a player as a person. And, man, does he have that drive. So it was he was a blast to be around a lot. I love Wash.”