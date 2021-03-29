The Rougned Odor Era ends as Texas Rangers tell him he won’t make Opening Day roster

The moment many fans have wanted and the Texas Rangers have been reluctant to make happen arrived Monday.

Rougned Odor will soon be off the roster.

The infielder was told he will be designated for assignment after four sub-par years and a spring in which he didn’t show enough improvement at the plate to earn a roster spot.

He was told in the offseason he would have to earn his playing time at third base. While he did fine there, but the bat continued to be a liability and the Rangers didn’t project that would change despite some changed he made.

“All these decisions are challenging,” said Jon Daniels, president of baseball operations. “Rougned was outstanding in terms of his willingness to move to third base. What it really came down to was we made a decision with a pretty clear direction moving to the future. Playing him every day was not in our plans.”

He finished the spring in a 2-for-21 slump that dropped his average to .200. While the spring stats don’t carry much weight with the Rangers, Odor didn’t convince them that he was part of their future.

The Rangers told him that he was not going to be an everyday player, and rather than force a bench role, they chose to cut ties.

The Rangers will have to pay $27.66 million dollars owed to Odor in the final two years of his six-year, $49.5 million contract.

It appears as if veteran infielders Brock Holt and Charlie Culberson will form a platoon at third base. Culberson was informed Monday that he has made the team.

The expectation is that top prospect Josh Jung will become the third baseman later in the season. He is recovering from surgery on his left foot last week and won’t be ready for minor-league games until May.

Anderson Tejeda, Sherten Apostel and Davis Wendzel are other players who could get a look at third base this season.