Texas Rangers need prospects in games once spring ends. Plans, though, are on hold.

The annual first wave of cuts from the Texas Rangers’ spring-training roster arrived right on time Friday morning, even in these not-so-ordinary times.

Prospects on the 40-man roster were optioned to either Triple A Round Rock or Double A Frisco, and the non-roster invitees were reassigned to what the Rangers are calling the minor-league workout group.

Top prospect Josh Jung and pitching prospects Cole Winn and Hans Crouse were among them.

In a non-pandemic year, they would have been reassigned to minor-league camp, where games would be revving up for the start of the minor-league seasons in early April.

Of course, those seasons have all been delayed a month.

The prospects who were moved out still get to play in Cactus League games and practice on the same fields they have been, but no one knows what will happen to them once big-league camp ends.

Do they stay in Arizona and wade through minor-league spring training? Do they go to the alternate site, possibly where the 2020 camp was house at Globe Life Park?

So while prospects still have a future with the Rangers, the Rangers are still deciding what will happen with the prospects’ immediate future.

“We’re still getting details from the league on exactly what the alternate site is going to look like,” general manager Chris Young said. “Getting this young group significant playing time and not delaying their progress is very, very important for us. We’re hopeful the minor-league season, with the delayed start, there will not be further delays and we can get these guys out there.”

Rangers’ plan unclear

There has been talk of the Cactus League teams attempting to create an informal league so that the prospects who were in big-league camp can play games before the minor-league season begins its schedule.

Another round of cuts is likely coming next week, and that would help boost numbers so that the Rangers could run simulated games.

Simulated games will be a daily feature at the alternate camp, where the Rangers will house players who would be the first line of defense against injuries and lack of performance.

That group will act as the Triple A team until minor-league seasons begin. They will remain in the COVID-19 protocols and be able to jump to the big-league roster without first having to go through in-take testing.

Whoever is told to stay in Arizona can’t come to the big-league team on short notice.

“They could actually stay here, but then they’re not available right away if we need them the day of,” manager Chris Woodward said. “They have to in-take test and do all that stuff. It’s a little bit of a tricky situation for us, but every team is in the same boat.”

Jung and others spent the entire summer at the alternate camp last season, and more spent about a month there. The reason for that, though, was because minor-league seasons has already been canceled.

With a place to play in 2021, the Rangers might be inclined to keep their most advanced prospects playing games in Arizona even though they will have already been there for almost two months.

Those decisions will be made after MLB provides further guidance.

“We’re factoring that into our decision making in terms of whether some of those guys stay back here and continue on minor-league spring training and perhaps find a way to play some games or put them in competitive environments,” Young said.

Rangers narrow roster field

The cuts Friday will help the Rangers move closer to the group that will open the season. Woodward said he wants the players to have a few weeks to get a feel for each other and figure out how they are going to win ballgames.

The major-league coaches will also narrow their focus on players with the best chances of making the roster while minor-league coaches will concentrate on player development.

The prospects will remain visible and still be exposed to MLB-caliber pitching and hitters.

“We’re going to have the minor-league guys run their workouts, so that allows us to cut down the number,” Woodward said. “It will all work the same, but internally we’ll know our guys are just responsible for the guys we have left in camp. It’s better for the team.”

“We love what these guys have done. We spoke to all of them as a group, but now it’s time for them to go and prepare. They’re going to get a chance to show what they can do for sure.”

Rangers roster moves

Optioned to Triple A Round Rock: 3B Sherten Apostel

Optioned to Double A Frisco: C David Garcia; RHPs A.J. Alexi, Yerry Rodriguez

Reassigned to minor-league workout group: 3B Josh Jung; 2B Justin Foscue; SS Davis Wendzel; C Matt Whatley; OFs Bubba Thompson and Steele Walker; RHPs Hans Crouse, Cole Winn, Fernery Ozuna and Alex Speas

Reassigned to minor-league rehab group: RHP Justin Anderson