Rougned Odor was dishing out hugs in Texas Rangers’ win. He had reason to feel good.

Outside of San Diego Padres fans and the growing Fernando Tatis Jr. Fan Club, there aren’t many people who have come to outwardly dislike Chris Woodward since he became Texas Rangers manager.

The primary reason: He’s almost always positive.

That’s the way he tries to roll. He even frequently wears a shirt that promotes positivity.

And he was really feeling the positive vibes Saturday afternoon when asked about the diving, run-saving stop Rougned Odor made in his just his second spring start at third base.

Apparently, Odor was pretty happy, too.

“He was about as excited as I’ve ever seen him after he made that play,” Woodward said. “He was giving everybody hugs. It was a big moment for him. He’s never played there. To save a run like that meant a lot to him.”

Odor, who also collected a two-run double, continues to work hard at third. He knows that is where he’s going to have to play to get regular at-bats.

“For not playing third base, he’s getting off the ball really well,” Woodward said. “I think he gets off the ball at third better than at second. If he really works at it, he can get pretty good over there. He’s got the skill set to do it. That was a pretty good play. It was just reaction.”

Here’s the Surprise Five (from Tarrant County) from a 7-6 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Possible Opening Day lineup?

The nine hitters Woodward sent to the plate on Saturday won’t be the same nine he sends up April 1 for Opening Day, unless catcher Jose Trevino is unable to play.

Drew Butera played for Trevino on Saturday, but it’s not at all crazy to think that the other eight hitters will play in the 2021 lid-lifter if Kansas City opens its season with a right-hander on the mound.

Leody Taveras led off in center field and was followed by shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa, right fielder Joey Gallo, designated hitter David Dahl, left fielder Willie Calhoun, second baseman Nick Solak, Odor at third, first baseman Ronald Guzman and Butera.

For as many positions the Rangers say have yet to be settled, it appears they have settled on what they hope happens.

Dahl, if healthy, would likely be in left in the season opener and Calhoun at DH, and Trevino might hit higher than ninth. But, yeah, that lineup is completely possible.

Of course, it all changes if the Royals throw a left-hander, and they have a couple options. Heck, Danny Duffy might be their best option, in which case Kiner-Falefa could hit first, Taveras ninth, and Khris Davis fifth in place of Calhoun.

Anyhoo, stash this one away and check back in three or four weeks. It might look pretty similar to the one Woodward posts on Opening Day.

Advantage Guzman?

The great Ron Washington used to explain, pretty much every spring, that he played winter ball during his career primarily so that he would be in tip-top shape once spring training started.

He knew that he needed to win a job every year, and he didn’t have time to waste trying to find a swing that would produce hits. He wanted it as soon as he stepped onto the field.

Guzman played winter ball over the offseason, and he played really well. He has to win a spot on the Rangers’ roster in a competition at first base with Nate Lowe.

The Washington logic is showing through so far.

Guzman hit his second spring home run on Saturday and is batting .571 after four games (4 for 7). In a spring where every little bit matters, like Guzman trying his hand in left field, a hot start can’t hurt his chances.

Hearn a starter?

Taylor Hearn came to the Rangers at the 2018 trade deadline after they found a sucker to take Keone Kela off their hands. Hearn immediately became a top-10 Rangers prospect with the potential to be a solid starter.

He also had the potential to be a really solid reliever, with an upper-90s heater and a slider and a changeup.

The Rangers remain in a position to experiment with both as they rebuild. Hearn wants to be a starter and is being stretched out to potentially be in what looks to be a funky rotation, but he’ll take what he can get.

However, he is better equipped to be a starter this season than he was last spring and during the summer camp, when he couldn’t secure a spot on the Opening Day roster and had to open at the alternate site.

“We’ve seen a big change in him,” Woodward said. “He’s definitely a lot more in control. He has a comfort about him and carries himself like, ‘I belong.’ I think he has a little bit more of an identity about who he is.”

Hearn has seen a big change, too. He is in a better mental place, and he worked in the offseason to fine-tune his mechanics and the shape of his pitches. The biggest thing for him is improving his control so that he can be a better starter.

But he’s willing to pitch wherever he’s needed.

“I’ve always tried to be a multiple-inning guy,” Hearn said. “I’ve made it known to them: Whatever they need, let me know.”

Curious about Lyles?

Right-hander Mike Foltynewicz will make his first start of the spring on Sunday, tossing two innings. Fellow righties Dane Dunning and Kyle Cody, both rookies, are also scheduled for two.

Somewhere in there, Jordan Lyles will work an inning.

Hmmm.

Maybe it’s just that Lyles opted for an extra live batting practice before entering games and is on schedule to be in the starting rotation, but it seems off that he’s off schedule.

Again, maybe he’s not.

However, Woodward said on Saturday that the Rangers are using a five-man rotation this season and that three of them are locked up. Lyles is not slotted into one of those three.

Woodward said that one or two rotation spots will be a piggyback situation.

The thinking here is that it will be two if Lyles hasn’t shown enough improvement to convince the Rangers that he can maneuver through a lineup more than two times.

They went to an opener ahead of him last season, and it helped that he didn’t have to face the top of a team’s order an extra time. He didn’t like it, though show me a starter who does like not starting his game.

Lyles is making $7 million this season, and that doesn’t hurt his cause. It’s his walk year before free agency, which might also motivate him and make him a trade candidate at the deadline.

If there’s one pitcher in camp who must perform this spring, it’s Lyles.

Rangers link-a-licious

Click early and often, and don’t forget to submit questions for the Rangers Mailbag (link with directions is below).

Joey Gallo extension update.

What’s driving David Dahl.

Speaking of Ronald Guzman ... .

Kyle Gibson working on a cutter.

How to Rangers Mailbag.