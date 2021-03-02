Prospects see time in opening Texas Rangers spring games. But one can’t buy an at-bat.

Things became pretty noisy Monday around the third inning in the Surprise Stadium press box.

Both starting pitchers were out of the game, and, as is customary in spring training, they faced the media shortly after their exit.

At the same time. On Zoom. With eight reporters needing their laptop volume on.

About that time, starting position players started leaving the game, and the lineup changes were announced over the press box sound system.

Then there’s the mute feature on Zoom, which continues to stump at least one reporter each day.

It was my turn Monday. Frustrated by looking like a fool, I cursed, but this time I pressed the unmute button before finishing.

At least Kyle Gibson got a good laugh.

Here’s the Surprise Five from a 1-1 tie in six innings between the Texas Rangers and San Francisco Giants.

The young guys

The Rangers have played 12 innings in their two Catcus League games, and both times Josh Jung has been a late-game replacement at third base.

There’s been one problem with that: He hasn’t had a plate appearance.

“Maybe me making sure when he comes in the game he’s higher in the lineup. I think that’s the key,” manager Chris Woodward said.

Jung’s time is coming. The Rangers are on the road the next two games, and veterans usually don’t travel. And, of course, the Rangers don’t have a third baseman.

Other top prospects have also played.

Davis Wendzel started at shortstop Monday and played all six innings, while others like Justin Foscue, Steele Walker and Sherten Apostel have entered and received time at the plate.

Wendzel has piqued Woodward’s interest, and could become an option for the big-league team if he shows he can play shortstop capably in the minors.

A good deal of the young players’ at-bats this spring will come in B games on various back fields throughout Arizona, but that won’t keep them, including Jung, out of A games.

“It’s limited at-bats for everybody when it’s only six innings,” Woodward said. “He’ll get plenty. I’m not worried about it.”

Cutting to the chase

Gibson ran into some trouble in his only inning, but escaped with a scoreless frame thanks to a double play.

He has always been among the league leaders at generating double-play grounders with his two-seam fastball. This one, though, came on a cutter that he has added to his arsenal.

It was set up by a sinker thrown inside, and Gibson will take the result. However, the idea behind the cutter was to cut down on long balls and not necessarily to increase ground balls.

“One thing I love about ground balls is they can’t leave the ballpark, and I gave up too many home runs last year,” he said. “I think it could be a strikeout pitch. I think it could be a ground ball pitch. If I have one emphasis that I want to do this year it’s keep the ball in the ballpark and let [the fielders] do the work that they’re really good at doing.”

Gibson allowed 12 home runs, which sounds OK except that they came in 67 1/3 innings. The homers contributed to him finishing the season with a 5.35 ERA.

He threw a cutter for the first time in his second-to-last start, and he and the Rangers pursued it on a deeper level in discussions to wind down the season.

“He’s got all the pitches, but adding that I think gives him a weapon against lefites,” Woodward said. “He can pound that cutter in against lefties to get them off the plate, which opens up the whole outside of the plate.”

Family matters

Watching Gibson from the stands were his wife, two daughters and son. They were around last spring, too, but not as much during the regular season because of the COVID-19 safety protocols.

Families were not permitted on the road, though a bubble was created for families during the postseason.

Gibson isn’t the only Rangers player with family members this spring, and he’s grateful that the whole clan is in Arizona.

“I try to take the the mentality that you just never know how long you’re going to get to play,” Gibson said. “I’ve had surgery a couple different times throughout my life, and issues that have sidelined me for a little bit. I really enjoy those moments with them getting to come to the ballpark.

“It’s still not the same. They can’t come in at any time of the day. It’s got to be when everybody’s off the field and stuff like that, and separate from everyone. But it’s a big deal. I think my kids really enjoy coming to the park.”

Dahl’s blessing

The offseason wasn’t a complete disaster for David Dahl, who was stunned to be non-tendered by Colorado in December while he was recovering from shoulder surgery.

He and his wife welcomed their first child, a girl, on Jan. 27.

And as of Monday, they’re on their own. Both sets of grandparents have served a stint helping out the new parents, but Dahl’s folks just left Arizona.

The good news is that, for a 1-month-old, the baby likes to get her Zs.

“She’s sleeping really good and sleeping through the night right now,” Dahl said. “I don’t want to jinx it, but we’re sleeping really well. My wife’s done an amazing job. She’s a champ at everything, so it’s been it’s been easier on me, for sure.”

He needs to knock on some wood.

