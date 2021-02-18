Triumphantly returning to the Star-Telegram this baseball season: The Rangers Mailbag

During our annual offseason cleansing of the Texas Rangers beat, the Star-Telegram stumbled upon our old mailbag at the back of the closet.

It appeared to be functional after all these years, and it might be even more functional than in seasons past.

The decision was made: The Rangers Mailbag is returning this season. As always, it requires your help.

Here’s what to do, beginning now:

Email questions about the Rangers to jwilson@star-telegram.com or respond to a tweet soliciting questions. Good questions, please.

Include your name and hometown. Example: Stefan S., Pilot Point.

The plan is to run some form of the mailbag each week. Maybe each day if the volume of questions allows. That would be preferable, actually.

So, kindly get busy.

Thank you for your support.