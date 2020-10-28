Dodgers’ Justin Turner left Game 6 with COVID-19, but he returned for team photos

Something was clearly amiss in the eighth inning of Game 6 of the World Series when Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner didn’t take the field.

It had to be an injury or something else unexpected and drastic. There’s no way manager Dave Roberts would remove one of the team’s best players in a one-run game unless he had no choice.

He didn’t.

Turner had tested positive for COVID-19 despite being asymptomatic. His first test sample earlier in the day came back in conclusive. A second test came back positive during the game, and MLB told the Dodgers that Turner had to leave the game immediately and be isolated.

Afterward, his teammates didn’t know what had happened, but they weren’t happy to not have Turner with them to celebrate a 3-1 victory and World Series title that was four seasons in the making.

“You don’t even really know what to ask. We don’t know what to ask,” said shortstop Corey Seager, the series MVP. “To have that happen to a guy like that, a dude that reinvented himself for this organization ... it’s gut-wrenching.

“That man more than anybody deserves to celebrate with us. That’s not right, and that doesn’t sit well with me. To not have him there to finish it an accomplish what we did, that hurt. That hurts a lot.”

Turner, though, did return to the playing surface at Globe Life Field to take photos with the team and the World Series trophy. He wasn’t wearing a mask for the team photo.

He was stung by the positive result, too, but he took to social media to let fans know how he was feeling.

“Thanks to everyone reaching out,” he wrote on Twitter. “I feel great, no symptoms at all. Just experienced every emotion you can possibly imagine. Can’t believe I couldn’t be out there to celebrate with my guys! So proud of this team & unbelievably happy for the City of LA.”

As the Dodgers’ celebration carried on well after the game, the players, coaches, executives and family members all wore facial coverings. So did MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, who had to hand out the World Series and MVP trophies.

There was also some question as to whether the Dodgers would remain in the bubble. They were to be given tests upon returning to the hotel, and the results likely wouldn’t be known until Wednesday morning.

Turner was the first MLB player to test positive in 59 days.

MLB was hoping the bubble and a rushed schedule would help prevent a COVID-19 outbreak that would derail the postseason.

Baseball escaped just in time.

But Turner’s test stung the Dodgers emotionally.

“That hurts,” Roberts said. “I haven’t had a chance to see Justin yet, and I don’t really know what into it. I just know that I had to get him out of the game after the seventh inning.”