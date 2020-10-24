As nice as the World Series bubble is, it’s been torture for this Dodger from Keller

The Los Angeles Dodgers first entered the DFW playoff bubble nearly three weeks ago, a day before opening the National League Division Series.

They have traveled back and forth to the bubble hotel, the Four Seasons Resort and Club at Las Colinas, and that’s it.

No going out to Via Real, the Mexican restaurant across the street, or hopping in an Uber to grab some sushi at Edoko Omakase.

It’s been that way for all of them, and it hasn’t easy, despite how much they like the Four Seasons.

Just imagine how much harder it’s been for Max Muncy.

He has lived in Keller for nearly two decades, went to Keller High, and has made his home there with his wife and pets.

Everything he could possibly want or need, like a stop at his favorite restaurant or that pair of shoes he wishes he had packed, are 20 minutes away but might as well be on the other side of the world.

“You’re so close and you’re so far away,” Muncy said Saturday before Game 4 of the World Series at Globe Life Field. “This has been home for me for the last 19, 20 years almost. It’s home to me and my wife. It’s where we have our house, and not being able to go see that, see our friends, see our family, not even have our pets, it’s just been extremely difficult.”

A World Series ring would make the teasing all worth it for Muncy and Dallas resident Clayton Kershaw, who is scheduled to start Game 5. Muncy has been a critical component in the Dodgers winning the NLDS, the National League Championship Series and in taking a 2-1 lead in the Fall Classic over the Tampa Bay Rays.

He hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning of Game 2 of the NLCS, a narrow loss to the Atlanta Braves, and then connected for a grand slam to kick off an 11-run first inning in Game 3.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

He collected a two-run single on Friday in Game 3, a 6-2 Dodgers victory.

Muncy has drawn 18 walks, a Dodgers postseason record and tied for third all time in a single playoff run. That’s a huge reason why he has an .897 OPS as the Dodgers’ cleanup hitter.

It was only three years ago when the Oakland A’s released Muncy, a fifth-round pick from Baylor in 2012. The Dodgers signed him, stashed him at Triple A Oklahoma City, but watched him begin to emerge as a lineup regular in 2018.

He has 82 home runs and an .888 OPS since fine-tuning his mind to believe that he was a major-league ballplayer.

“One of the things I talk about the most is the mental adversity I had to overcome,” Muncy said. “Not just what happens on the field but things that happen off the field. You come home from the stadium and you’re not happy. You’re dealing with a lot of stuff, and it makes it really difficult.

“Just re-getting the little kid in me, going out there and regardless of what happens enjoying my time. Just being thankful that I can go out there and play baseball every day.”

The latest the Dodgers and Rays have before they can leave the bubble is late Wednesday, if all seven games are needed to determine the world champions. Muncy’s plan is to go rescue his pets from daycare and then just chill out at home.

In Keller. Only a few more days to go.

“But we’re really close to the end, and hopefully it’s going to be something that was all worth it,” Muncy said.