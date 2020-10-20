Dodgers blast Rays at Globe Life Field to win first neutral-site World Series game

The game’s outcome aside — it wasn’t particularly close — the opener of the 2020 World Series marked a baseball first.

And, with any luck, a baseball last.

This Fall Classic, the 116th since the first was played in 1903, is the first to be played at a neutral site, which just happens to be Globe Life Field.

Even with Game 1 mostly lopsided with the Los Angeles Dodgers rolling to an 8-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays, things weren’t entirely neutral.

Most of the 11,388 fans were rooting for the Dodgers well before they started solving Rays pitching in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings, and “Let’s go Dodgers!” chants were heard often.

The Dodgers were also playing for the 14th time this season at the new home of the Texas Rangers, who first hosted Los Angeles for three games in late August. The past 11 Dodgers games have been at the $1.2 billion ballpark with the retractable roof, which has been open for every game.

Rays catcher Mike Zunino said there is an adjustment period after playing their past 12 games at Petco Park in San Diego. The Rays were busy Monday night during their workout, learning everything from where to go in the clubhouse to getting their eyes adjusted to the field.

“Just coming in, checking your sights out,” Zunino said. “Being able to check out the lighting, check out the backdrops. There are a few differences. I thought we did a good job covering it yesterday.”

Two World Series have been canceled, in 1904 because of a personal snit thrown by New York Giants manager John McGraw and in 1994 because of a player strike, but the previous 115 were played at the home ballparks of the champions of the National and American leagues.

The series wasn’t skipped even as some of the game’s best players served in World War I and World War II. The 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic didn’t stop the series.

The coronavirus pandemic hasn’t either, though it has dramatically altered the entire 2020 operation. Only 60 regular-season games were played, the postseason was expanded, and fans weren’t allowed into any game at any ballpark until last week.

Game 1 marked the first time the Rays played in front of fans that weren’t made of cardboard. There were still a few of those in select spots, however.

About the only thing that might have made the Rays feel at home was the artificial surface. Though different in many ways, Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said Rays fielders felt the turf was similar to what they play on at Tropicana Field.

“Walking on the turf it feels like our turf,” Cash said. “Hitting ground balls, they all said it’s very, very similar.”