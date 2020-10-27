Dodgers end 32-year World Series drought. Dallas’ Clayton Kershaw wins his first.

When last we had heard from Clayton Kershaw, the Dallas native was trying to not get too far ahead of himself.

That was Sunday, after he pitched the Dodgers to a Game 5 victory that put them within one win of their first World Series title since 1988. It would be his first, having spent all 13 seasons of his career in Dodger blue.

Kershaw has been close to baseball’s ultimate prize but not as close as he was Tuesday, when the Dodgers took a 3-2 lead in the best-of-7 series into Game 6 against the Tampa Bay Rays.

So, on Sunday night, Kershaw didn’t want his mind to travel to what it might feel like to, at long last, be a world champion. He said he would try to avoid daydreaming Monday during an off day.

When we first saw Kershaw on Tuesday, he was perched along the rail of the Dodgers’ dugout at Globe Life Field. Each pitch and swing had his attention.

So did one particular managerial decision.

They would either take him to euphoria or Game 7 on Wednesday.

Around 11 p.m. Tuesday, it was time for Kershaw to go crazy, and no Dodgers player deserved a championship more.

Los Angeles scored twice in the sixth inning following a controversial decision by Rays manager Kevin Cash to pull starter Blake Snell, and the Dodgers’ bullpen hung on for a 3-1 series-clinching victory.

“Any time you can have success in the postseason, it means so much,” Kershaw said after Game 5. “That’s what you work for, that’s what you play for — this month. I know what the other end of that feels like, too.”

The Rays led the win-or-go-home game 1-0 after five innings, riding a first-inning homer by Randy Arozarena and five one-hit innings from Snell on only 69 pitches.

He returned for the sixth, and retired No. 8 hitter A.J. Pollock before allowing a single to Austin Barnes. Cash immediately came from the dugout and quickly went to the bullpen, fearing what the Dodgers might do to Snell the third time through the lineup and ignoring what everyone at Globe Life Field and at home on TV had seen.

Mookie Betts immediately stroked a double off reliever Nick Anderson, who uncorked a wild pitch to allow Barnes to score. Betts scored next, racing home ahead of a throw on Corey Seager’s slow grounder.

Mookie Betts homered in the eighth for a key piece of insurance for Julio Urias, who recorded the final seven outs.

Kershaw took care of the Rays in two starts, going a 2-0 record, 14 strikeouts and a 2.21 ERA. That’s MVP-caliber stuff.

For all his regular-season excellence, which includes three Cy Young awards and an MVP, Kershaw has struggled in the postseason.

He entered October at 9-11 with a 4.43 ERA. He had been at his worst in the World Series, going 1-2 with a 5.40 ERA and was riding a three-game World Series losing streak before earning the win in Game 1.

Kershaw excelled in five playoff starts this year, going 4-1 with a 2.93 ERA and 37 strikeouts against only five walks. He became the all-time leader in postseason strikeouts (207).

He posted a 2.16 ERA in the regular season and is 175-76 with a 2.43 ERA in his career.

“To his credit, he will do whatever we ask,” manager Dave Roberts said. “I just don’t know many pitchers who would do that. We’re just very lucky to have him.

“I couldn’t be happier that the postseason he’s had mirrors who he is as a pitcher. He deserves it, and it’s great.”

The one thing that was missing from his Hall of Fame resume, though, was a World Series ring. After all that has been said and written about his postseason problems, not to mention that Dodgers’ 32-year drought, he was ready to do whatever it would take to bring a title home.

“I’m still going to try to get ready, try to recover as best I can and be ready to pitch at any moment just because it’s the last two games of the season,” Kershaw said Sunday night.

He did his heavy lifting in Games 1 and 5. Because of it, he’s now a world champion.