Tingler leaves behind multiple roles Rangers must fill as he becomes Padres manager

The San Diego Padres will hire Texas Rangers assistant coach Jayce Tingler to be their next manager, according two to baseball sources.

Tingler has not been an MLB manager and hasn’t been a manager since 2010 in rookie ball. He is managing Escogido in the Dominican Winter League, though that gig could come to an end as he begins to focus on the Padres.

The Padres selected him over former Rangers manager Ron Washington.

Tingler’s exit from the Rangers gives them the unexpected off-season task of plugging an opening on manager Chris Woodward’s staff. Tinger was their MLB player development field coordinator, a title that encompassed many duties.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

One of the players he helped most in 2019 was Willie Calhoun, who worked out with Tingler in the off-season and spring training as he dropped 25 pounds. Tingler also kept tabs on Calhoun after he was sent to Triple A Nashville to start the season.

Tingler also coached the outfielders and was the baserunning coach. He throws a mean left-handed batting practice, too.

The Rangers will start looking at candidates after they finish their annual pro scouting meetings this week. They will consider internal candidates in the minor leagues but will also look outside the organization to fill Tingler’s role.

Apparently, it’s more sizable than it appears.

Tingler is taking experience as a big-league coach, but also many seasons in minor-league development a former farm director and one as an assistant general manager. He has embraced analytics.

He also knows Padres general manager A.J. Preller from his time with the Rangers before leaving for San Diego in 2014. It’s a risky hire for Preller, who could be out of a job if the Padres don’t win in 2020.

That puts Tingler in a tough spot in his first season as an MLB manager, but it’s a spot only 29 others in baseball have.