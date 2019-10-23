Pence’s season with Rangers produces one comeback player award. Two more could be looming

The season that rejuvenated the career of Texas Rangers outfielder Hunter Pence resulted in The Sporting News selecting him as the publication’s American League Comeback Player of the Year.

Pence parlayed an off-season swing change into being selected as the starting designated hitter for the AL All-Star team. A groin injury kept him from participating in the All-Star Game.

He earned his fourth career All-Star nod after posting a .962 OPS with 15 home runs in the first half. A back injury limited him to only 22 games in the second-half, and he finished with a .910 OPS, a .297 average and 18 homers.

Pence could receive another award, this one from his peers, Friday when the MLB Players Association announced its Players Choice Awards. Pence is one of three finalists for Comeback Player of the Year, along with Chicago White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito and Kansas City Royals outfielder Jorge Soler.

MLB will announce its comeback players next month.

Pence is the eighth player in Rangers history to be named the top comeback player by The Sporting News. Prince Fielder was the last in 2015, when he also won the Players Choice and MLB award.

Pence, an Arlington native, said that he hasn’t decided if he will play a 14th MLB season in 2020.