Padres’ managerial search has deep Rangers ties. Washington or Tingler could get job

The San Diego Padres’ search for a new manager could end up altering the Texas Rangers’ coaching staff or it could give the Rangers’ all-time leader in managerial wins another chance.

Jayce Tingler, who served as the Rangers’ field coordinator this season, and Ron Washington, who took the Rangers to the World Series in 2010 and 2012, have interviewed with the Padres, sources said.

Former Rangers assistant general manager A.J. Preller is the Padres’ GM, and he has a relationship with Tingler and Washington.

Tingler has been with the Rangers’ organization the past 13 seasons, with much of his time on the development side. He is serving as manager for Escogido in the Dominican Winter League, but his only managerial experience came in 2008 and 2009 with the Rangers’ Dominican Summer League team and in 2010 with the Arizona League squad.

He turns 39 next month.

Washington, 67, has spent the past three seasons with the Atlanta Braves as their third-base coach and once again is receive acclaim for his work with Braves infielders, especially second baseman Ozzie Albies. Washington also spent time in 2015 and 2016 with the Oakland A’s and is credited with helping turn around shortstop Marcus Semien.

He left the Rangers in the 2014 season, resigning abruptly in September to repair marriage after admitting to an extra-marital affair. He resigned with 664 victories, two American League West titles and two AL championships.

The Padres signed third baseman Manny Machado in the off-season to a $300 million deal, and they have one of the game’s most promising young players in shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr.

San Diego, though, continues to languish in the National League West. Andy Green was fired as manager Sept. 21 after going 274-366 in four seasons, and the Padres never finished better than fourth place in the five-team NL West.