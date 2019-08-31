After seeing Young ceremony, it’s clear whose jersey Rangers should retire next

Washington wasn’t going to miss Young ceremony Former Texas Rangers manager Ron Washington spent Saturday away from the Atlanta Braves to take in the Michael Young jersey retirement. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Former Texas Rangers manager Ron Washington spent Saturday away from the Atlanta Braves to take in the Michael Young jersey retirement.

Brock Burke made more Texas Rangers history Saturday night.

The rookie left-hander became the first pitcher in club history to post three consecutive outings of at least six innings with fewer than two runs to begin his career.

He allowed two runs Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, and was on the hook for a loss until the Rangers scored twice in the ninth inning for a 3-2 walk-off win.

Burke is still seeking his first MLB win despite having a 1.50 ERA.

“As long as the team wins, I’ll take it as a win, too,” Burke said.

Elvis Andrus raced home from third on a fielder’s choice to tie the game. He was initially called out, but replay reversed the call. Isiah Kiner-Falefa won it three batters later with a single to center to win it.

Here’s some Rangers Reaction from Saturday and the Michael Young jersey retirement.

Wash next?

After watching the pregame ceremony honoring Young, one thing became very clear: Ron Washington’s jersey needs to be retired next.

Washington was a surprise guest for the ceremony, which included many former Rangers greats. But the ovation for the former manager was louder than the ones for Ivan Rodriguez and Adrian Beltre. It might have been louder than the one for Young.

Washington was given permission by the Atlanta Braves to miss their home game against the Chicago White Sox. He didn’t speak during the ceremony, though he had previously narrated a video featuring what Young meant to the Rangers.

Young dedicated time in his speech for Washington.

“Wash is missing a ballgame. That means a lot,” Young said. “Thank you for not being afraid to put a lot on my plate. Thank you for being funny as hell. Thank you for trusting me. Most of all, thank you for unapologetically being you.”

Washington holds the franchise record for managerial victories (664) and is the only manager to win a playoff series. His tenure was marked to two controversies, including his surprising departure in 2014, but he did more for the franchise than any other manager.

The Rangers have retired the number 26 of Johnny Oates, the first manager to lead the Rangers to a division title.

Washington said that he didn’t think twice about coming because of what Young did for him throughout his tenure, but especially in his first year in 2007. Washington wanted to change the way things were being done after the Buck Showalter era, but was having trouble getting the players to buy in.

So, he asked Young to help him out in the clubhouse.

“And he said, ‘I’ve got your back, Skip,’” Washington said.

The Texas Rangers retired the jersey of Michael Young, who said that he and Jon Daniels repaired their relationship a few years ago.

Respect for Young

Washington was only one of several big names who spent time with Young or playing against him who either supported him in person or who delivered messages of congratulations in a long video.

Ivan Rodriguez and Adrian Beltre, who have had their jerseys retired, were on the field, as were former teammates Brandon McCarthy, Darren Oliver, Colby Lewis and David Murphy. Best bud Vernon Wells was also part of the ceremony.

Derek Jeter offered some very kind words in the video, saying that Young was his favorite player to watch. Ian Kinsler, Alex Rodriguez, David Wright and Clayton Kershaw were among many others in the video.

Their message was very similar. Young played hard and was a tremendous teammate and professional. He could also hit a little.

Young was flattered by all that was said.

“I do believe in the concept of team,” Young said. “This is what we do in baseball. It’s a lot of little individual confrontations wrapped into this team concept. When you do it right, it’s a beautiful thing, but it requires everybody being on the same page.”

Funny, funny

Two more things on Young, both pretty funny:

Manager Chris Woodward has a perspective on Young that no one else in baseball has after they attended junior high together and were rivals on the field in Covina, Calif.

Woodward said that Young knew he was a better player than everyone else, but was still a nice guy. But he didn’t know that before they entered the same junior-high hallways together.

“I see him as Mikey Young, the cocky kid from Covina,” Woodward said. “We went to junior high school together. That’s when I got to know him a lot more. I was like, ‘Hey, this kid’s not as much of a douche bag as I though he was. He’s actually a good guy. I like this guy.’”

Burke likes Young, too. Young sent Burke a text message after his MLB debut and told him that he has a promising future ahead of him.

Burke warmed up during the on-field ceremony, and afterward he made a somewhat surprising admission.

“I honestly never heard before him before or anything,” Burke said. “It was awesome getting to sit out there in the outfield and listen to his speech and what everyone had to say to him. It seems like he was a great guy and a better player.”

In fairness to Burke, he was 16 the last time Young played a game and was 5 when Young made his MLB debut.