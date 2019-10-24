Darvish’s Twitter troll game on point as he gets sweet revenge on Verlander

The Washington Nationals put the ultimate hurt on Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander on Wednesday, scoring four runs in six innings against him en route to a 12-3 victory and a 2-0 lead in the World Series.

But former Texas Rangers pitcher Yu Darvish got in a pretty good lick, too, and it had been a long time coming.

Darvish, now with the Chicago Cubs, took to Twitter for some sweet revenge after Verlander attempted to make a one-handed diving play on a chopper near the mound at Minute Maid Field.

He ended up looking fairly silly, and Darvish pounced.

Verlander had tweeted at Darvish on April 27, 2018, after Darvish looked ridiculous scrambling back into second base on a double after a wide turn.

“Yu ... . Not doing a lot here to help us dispel the pitchers aren’t athletes thing,” Verlander wrote, quote-tweeting a clip of Darvish’s “effort.”

Yu.... ‍♂️. Not doing a lot here to help us dispel the pitchers aren’t athletes thing. https://t.co/685zoAJzXf — Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) April 27, 2018

Darvish responded 544 days later.

“Justin . Not doing a lot here to help us dispel the pitchers aren’t athletes thing,” he said, quote-tweeting a clip of Verlander’s “effort.”

Justin.... ‍♂️. Not doing a lot here to help us dispel the pitchers aren’t athletes thing.https://t.co/Ne5E1FXEe2 https://t.co/5UyZlpLyg9 — ダルビッシュ有(Yu Darvish) (@faridyu) October 24, 2019

It was all in good fun, though the first two games of the World Series haven’t been much fun for the Astros, who saw the Nationals beat their two best pitchers.

Verlander talked about the play after the loss.

“Hey, 75 percent of that play was pretty athletic,” he told reporters. “The other 25 percent, not so much.”