A response to knuckle-dragging Houston Astros fans after ugly Taubman scene

No one is more knee-jerk than a scorned sports fan.

Especially when your team is playing for the championship.

But a good chunk of Houston Astros fans are easily dismissing the team’s embarrassing handling of an episode detailed in a Sports Illustrated story published on Monday.

To be sure, this is a small but proudly misinformed group of Astros fans. Every team has them — especially college football teams — but it’s still sad and embarrassing.

Before we get to some of the idiotic fan reactions on social media, here is a brief recap of what went down.

SI reporter Stephanie Apstein described Astros’ assistant general manager Brandon Taubman directing a taunt to several female reporters in the Astros’ clubhouse an hour after the team won the American League Pennant in dramatic fashion Saturday night.

Taubman, for no known reason, yelled “Thank God we got Osuna! I’m so f------ glad we got Osuna” in the direction of three female reporters, including one, Apstein reports, who was wearing a domestic violence awareness bracelet.

That’s why this story is so troubling. The Astros acquired closer Roberto Osuna in a trade in 2018 after he served a 75-game suspension by the league for allegedly assaulting the mother of his child in May 2018.

One of the female reporters present was specifically Taubman’s main target. She routinely tweeted out a domestic violence hotline during games the rest of the season, including each time Osuna pitched for the Astros starting on Aug. 6, 2018.

The Astros’ original response was so shockingly boneheaded that it should have given everyone pause. They denied Taubman did anything untoward and accused SI of fabricating the story.

The whole ordeal has given some fans around the country a reason to root for the Washington Nationals against the Astros in the World Series. And it has caused some knuckle-dragging Astros fans to circle the wagon, put their heads in the sand and fingers in their ears. They just want to concentrate on the World Series. Sorry, the Astros screwed that up.

So here’s a look at some of the Astros’ fan reaction, particularly those who continue to defend the club’s handling of the situation and my response to some of their convenient confusion.

Was that the proper environment for someone who was allegedly wearing a DV bracelet to be in? There's a time and place to make a statement.

I'm not condoning a stupid action but I'm also not going into shark infested waters with a bleeding cut. — Mari Mar (@mariokracst) October 22, 2019

Shark-infested waters? What are you insinuating, Mari? So a baseball clubhouse isn’t a safe place for domestic violence awareness? Yikes.

That’s what I want to know. And if this happened on Saturday, why wasn’t something said/reported before today? — BJ Stewart (@BJ_Stew) October 22, 2019

BJ, the moment happened late Saturday night. In fact, it was after midnight. A story as serious as this is typically vetted and double-checked before published. Plus, the reporter tried to get the Astros to comment, which they refused. That it didn’t come out until Monday means nothing.

Sounds like a bunch of he said she said to me with the overwhelming stinch of Yankeeism. If it's true disciplinary action should be taken but as of rt now it should be a non-story. Let's talk WS & Stros. — Johnny Utah (@SevenM3) October 22, 2019

No, Johnny, it’s not really a ‘he said, she said’ situation. The story and its details have corroborated by at least three other reporters. If it was bogus, another reporter wouldn’t be corroborating it, no matter how much your crazy uncle believes the media is crooked.

Devils advocate here, it appeared that he was happy about getting a good player, and I do not believe he intentionally said anything that he thought was “offensive” at the time. So I say that to ask this, would there have been similar outrage if all the reporters were men? — HARRIS (@CDH8512) October 22, 2019

If the reporters were men? Harris, you’re missing the point. Taubman directed his taunts to female reporters, specifically one who admirably made it a point to shine a light on domestic violence when Osuna was signed. That’s exactly what makes Taubman’s actions so disgusting.

Story makes no sense whatsoever, it’s way too vague and purposefully came out on the night before the WS to dampen the mood. Any chance you can you please focus mainly on the hype of the game during the show today? When more information comes out it will be more warranted. — Chanse Sanders (@ChanseSanders) October 22, 2019

First of all, Chanse, I think you’re spelling your name wrong. The story isn’t vague at all. It clearly lays out what went down, according to the reporter and several other reporters. You’re right about one thing, when more information does come out (like the MLB investigation), more coverage will be warranted.

Presently we have a sissy ass PC culture that protects media at all cost. This story should be filed in the folder that says Who Gives a F — Josh Kabler (@jkeebz07) October 23, 2019

Geez, Josh, not even sure where to begin with you. “Sissy ass PC culture that protects media at all costs …” According to Reporters Without Borders, 80 reporters were killed, 60 were held hostage and 348 were detained in 2018 while doing their job. Does that happen to you in your job?

Since Stephanie is a die hard Yankees fan and Altuve just broke her heart ... I HIGHLY doubt her version of this.



Just bitter obviously.



As another tweeter said ... why would he yell that right after Osuna just blew the save?



Something sounds fishy here. — DavidMorant (@DavidMorant48) October 22, 2019

Yes, David, a reporter is going to put her career in jeopardy because she’s upset your team won. SMH. And the fact that Taubman was inexplicably yelling his support for Osuna an hour after he nearly blew an ALCS game is exactly another reason why this is whole scene is ridiculous for the Astros.

I don't understand this, if Ozuna got in trouble for what he did and served his suspension why does he still have to be persecuted for it? Ppl can't change or should they always be reminded of how bad a person they are until they die? — Squints (@JamalLannister) October 22, 2019

Jamal, Osuna isn’t being persecuted. In fact, if you read the story, the reporter made it clear that the three female reporters weren’t talking about Osuna. No one was. Taubman, out of some warped defiance and scorn, brought him up … after he blew a ninth-inning lead.

What happened to freedom of speech......does it really matter that he yelled, even if at 3 females......y’all damn reporters are always throwing mud against the wall to see what stick. Go investigate a 3 day old wiener at 7-11 — William Chamberlain (@wachamberlain) October 22, 2019

William, if you read the SI story, you should have picked up the reason why he picked out a female reporter because the reason was explicitly pointed out: One of the reporters was wearing a domestic violence awareness bracelet and had been a staunch critic of the Astros acquiring Osuna. Also, this isn’t a freedom of speech issue.