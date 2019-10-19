Texas Rangers

Final: Astros advance to World Series on Jose Altuve’s game-winning, walk-off homer

Houston Astros’ Jose Altuve, right, and starting pitcher Justin Verlander celebrate after winning Game 6 of baseball’s American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Houston. The Astros won 6-4 to win the series 4-2. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Houston Astros’ Jose Altuve, right, and starting pitcher Justin Verlander celebrate after winning Game 6 of baseball’s American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Houston. The Astros won 6-4 to win the series 4-2. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Matt Slocum AP

The Houston Astros are headed back to the World Series.

Jose Altuve’s two-run, walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth gave the Astros a 6-4 win over the New York Yankees in Game 6 of the ALCS Saturday night at Minute Maid Park.

The Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu hit a dramatic, two-run homer off Astros’ closer Roberto Osuna to tie the game in the top of the inning.

The Astros won the best-of-seven series 4-2. The Yankees were trying to force a decisive Game 7 Sunday night.

The Astros host the Washington Nationals for Game 1 of the World Series at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Game 2 is Wednesday night before the series moves to Washington DC.

Yuli Gurriel’s three-run homer in the first gave the Astros a 3-0 lead but the Yankees scored a run in the second to pull to within 3-1. Gio Urshela’s solo homer in the 4th pulled New York to within 3-2.

The Astros pushed their lead to 4-2 with a run in the sixth.

