Final: Astros advance to World Series on Jose Altuve’s game-winning, walk-off homer
The Houston Astros are headed back to the World Series.
Jose Altuve’s two-run, walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth gave the Astros a 6-4 win over the New York Yankees in Game 6 of the ALCS Saturday night at Minute Maid Park.
The Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu hit a dramatic, two-run homer off Astros’ closer Roberto Osuna to tie the game in the top of the inning.
The Astros won the best-of-seven series 4-2. The Yankees were trying to force a decisive Game 7 Sunday night.
The Astros host the Washington Nationals for Game 1 of the World Series at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Game 2 is Wednesday night before the series moves to Washington DC.
Yuli Gurriel’s three-run homer in the first gave the Astros a 3-0 lead but the Yankees scored a run in the second to pull to within 3-1. Gio Urshela’s solo homer in the 4th pulled New York to within 3-2.
The Astros pushed their lead to 4-2 with a run in the sixth.
