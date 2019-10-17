Texas Rangers

Live updates: Houston Astros go for 3-1 edge on New York Yankees in ALCS

The Houston Astros and New York Yankees meet in Game 4 of the ALCS Thursday night at Yankees Stadium.

The Astros lead the best-of-seven series 2-1. Game 4 was postponed because of rain on Wednesday. The Yankees won Game 1 7-0 but the Astros have won the next two, 3-2 in 11 innings and 4-1 on Tuesday.

Astros’ right-hander Zack Greinke faces Yankees’ right-hander Masahiro Tanaka. Houston leads the best-of-7 series 2-1.

Game 5 is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday in the Bronx. If necessary, Games 6 and 7 are scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday and 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Follow all of the news, updates and scores right here from the reporters on the scene.

