Live updates: Houston Astros go for 3-1 edge on New York Yankees in ALCS

The Houston Astros and New York Yankees meet in Game 4 of the ALCS Thursday night at Yankees Stadium.

The Astros lead the best-of-seven series 2-1. Game 4 was postponed because of rain on Wednesday. The Yankees won Game 1 7-0 but the Astros have won the next two, 3-2 in 11 innings and 4-1 on Tuesday.

Astros’ right-hander Zack Greinke faces Yankees’ right-hander Masahiro Tanaka. Houston leads the best-of-7 series 2-1.

Game 5 is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday in the Bronx. If necessary, Games 6 and 7 are scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday and 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Follow all of the news, updates and scores right here from the reporters on the scene.