Limited edition, Rangers-themed Jack White vinyl available with special ticket Friday

Limited edition Jack White vinyl records available with special ticket to Friday’s Rangers’ game Limited edition vinyl pressings of guitarist Jack White's track "Battle Cry" are available to fans who buy special theme night tickets for Friday's game against the Oaland A's. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Limited edition vinyl pressings of guitarist Jack White's track "Battle Cry" are available to fans who buy special theme night tickets for Friday's game against the Oaland A's.

Jack White is coming to Globe Life Park.

Okay, not exactly.

The guitarist and former White Stripes singer is giving away 1,500 copies of a vinyl pressing of his “Battle Cry” song to fans at the Texas Rangers’ game against the Oakland Athletics Friday night.

“Vinyl Night” at Globe Life Park includes a commemorative, Rangers-themed, 7-inch Jack White vinyl, which includes White’s “Battle Cry” on the A-side and an exclusive Rangers-themed version of the song on the B-side. The Rangers-themed version includes the “Texas Victory Calls” edit, featuring memorable Rangers’ calls through the history of Globe Life Park.

“I am thrilled to be on the B side of a Jack White Record! I am a huge admirer of Jack’s. I love his music, and love that he still plays baseball. This vinyl is really exciting for me,” said Texas Rangers Hall of Fame Announcer Eric Nadel, who has several calls featured on the track.

The Texas Victory Calls Edit is only available through purchase of this special giveaway ticket. The limited edition mix isn’t available for digital download.

Fans can purchase tickets at texasrangers.com/vinyl. The first 1,500 fans who purchase a ticket through this designated link will receive the limited edition vinyl. Fans must have a specially marked ticket to be eligible for the vinyl. Tickets must be purchased through texasrangers.com/vinyl to receive the vinyl.