Rangers reaction sees ballpark round third, a moment of silence and Volquez’s return

The home of the Texas Rangers since 1994 has rounded third.

We have 12 games left to savor the aura of Globe Life Park after Sunday’s 11-3 loss to the Seattle Mariners.

The Rangers, who start a seven-game road trip against the Yankees in New York on Monday, return to Arlington Sept. 10 for a three-game set against the Tampa Bay Rays, followed by three against the Oakland Athletics, Sept. 13-15.

The final week in Globe Life Park brings in the Boston Red Sox for three (Sept. 24-26) and then concludes against the New York Yankees Sept. 27-29.

The Rangers will move to the $1.2 billion retractable-roof Globe Life Field next season.

Edinson Volquez returns to the mound

Veteran right-hander Edinson Volquez, who was signed in the off-season to be one of the pillars of the rotation, pitched for the first time since April 4 on Sunday. The 36-year-old threw a scoreless seventh inning of relief.

Manager Chris Woodward expects to use Volquez as an opener in a game during the Yankees’ series in New York, which begins Monday night. Volquez said last month he plans to retire after the season, which was derailed because of an elbow injury. He has been in the majors since coming up with the Rangers in 2005 and pitches with seven clubs. He’s 93-87 in 14 seasons.

“I think he would be a good [opener] to have, especially in New York. Kind of cool, for what he’s done.”

Woodward not only wants to show Volquez some respect for a lengthy MLB career, but he also savors Volquez’s influence on the clubhouse. He compared Volquez’s presence to that of Hunter Pence.

“His leadership in that clubhouse has been invaluable,” Woodward said. “We’d like to let him finish on a good note. I think we kind of owe it to him.”

After Sunday’s outing, Volquez is still leaning towards retirement. But even he was impressed with hitting 97 mph on the radar gun. Perhaps he’d consider another season?

“I wanted to prove to a lot of people that I can still do it. And look where I am right now? I’m back in the big leagues,” he said. “Everybody thought I was done, with my arm, my age.”

He even joked that he could be lured back by a 2020 offer from the Rangers.

“I want to retire no matter what, but maybe [Jon Daniels] wants to sign me? So who knows. In my mind, right now, is just to stay home, it doesn’t matter what happens [in September].”

Moment of silence before national anthem

The Rangers held a brief moment of silence before the singing of the national anthem Sunday to honor those killed and wounded in the mass shooting in West Texas on Saturday. The same was done after a mass shooting in El Paso that left 23 people dead on Aug. 3.

Nomar Mazara activated from injured list

Outfielder Nomar Mazara struck out as a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning. It’s his first at-bat since Aug. 19 when he was placed on the injured list with a left oblique strain. Mazara is batting .268 with 17 homers and 62 RBIs this season.