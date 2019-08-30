Here’s what Woodward said was the best trait a trio of young Rangers showed vs. Mariners

Kolby Allard allowed single runs Friday in the first and fifth innings, but it could have been worse. AP

Michael Young will have his No. 10 jersey retired Saturday night. Texas Rangers fans this decade, and especially as the club enjoyed its best seasons, should take note.

Heck, come on out to Globe Life Park. Upper-level tickets are available for $10 at texasrangers.com with the discount code YOUNG.

Young is the franchise’s all-time leader in most major offensive categories. He went to seven All-Star Games. He was about as selfless as a player can be, and his efforts in the community brought him two Marvin Miller Man of the Year awards.

Even though he didn’t finish his career with the Rangers, he has come back home as an assistant to general manager Jon Daniels.

It’s all worth recognizing.

Here’s some Rangers Reaction from a 6-3 victory Friday over the Seattle Mariners.

Young mettle

The thing that manager Chris Woodward found most impressive in the win was the fearlessness shown by the key contributors, all of whom are MLB rookies.

The player of the game was catcher Jose Trevino, known as a defensive wizard but with a bat that needs to catch up. He delivered the best game of his career, going 3 for 3 with two double and two RBIs.

He is going to catch back-to-back games for the first time when he starts Saturday. Woodward doesn’t want break up the chemistry he and left-hander Brock Burke have had in Burke’s first two starts.

Trevino and Kolby Allard had a good thing going Friday.

“Without him, we wouldn’t have won that game,” Allard said.

The lefty wasn’t as efficient as he needed to be, throwing 99 pitches in 5 2/3 innings, but he managed to limit damage and do some of his best pitching when he found himself in trouble.

He issued only one first-inning run after the first two hitters reached, and again allowed only one run despite three week hits in the fifth. Rather than giving in, he gave them hell.

“You’re always going to have to go out and battled,” Allard said. “That’s what I’m always going to do.”

Right-hander Emmanuel Clase collected his first career save after working around a leadoff single in the ninth. Yes, he hit 100 mph on the radar gun, but, more importantly, he didn’t let the leadoff hit bother him.

“He keeps throwing strikes,” Woodward said. “With his stuff, if he’s challenging the strike zone with these guys, it’s pretty hard to hit 99 with cut and 101 with cut. It was pretty good.”

Creating some room

The Rangers will need to create at least two spots on the 40-man roster to accommodate the additions they will make to their 25-man roster once it can expand Sunday.

Pitchers Edinson Volquez and Jeffrey Springs are eligible to come off the 60-day injured list and will need two 40-man spots. A 40-man spot can be created by placing a player on the 60-day IL, releasing a player or designating a player for assignment.

No one is a 60-day candidate, so some tough decisions are looming, and the decisions will get more difficult if the Rangers want to add anyone in the minors not on the 40-man.

General manager Jon Daniels and staff will have to determine if potentially losing a 40-man player to a waiver claim is more important than evaluating a player from the minors.

Is it more important to keep a veteran (pitcher or position player) for limited duty in September or give a young player some exposure to the majors?

If there is a player on the 40-man who isn’t in the September plans and is a fringy piece for the future, what good does it do to keep him there?

It says here there are five players who either wouldn’t be lost on waivers or whose loss wouldn’t cause any ripple effects throughout the organization.

But the sense here is that Volquez and Springs might be the only two players not currently on the 40-man who see time in September.

Worth noting

▪ Rougned Odor snapped an 0-for-28 skid with an RBI double in the second inning. He hadn’t had a hit since Aug. 20 in the first game of the doubleheader against the Angels.

▪ Danny Santana was in a 2-for-33 funk before he connected for a homer to start the sixth inning. Santana has 24 home runs this season and is the Rangers’ best bet for a 30-homer season. His previous single-season high for homers was seven.

▪ Rookie Nick Solak made his first career start at third base and held his own. He also collected a double for the Rangers’ first hit and has reached base in 11 consecutive games to open his career. That’s a club record.