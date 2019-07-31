Rangers to give playing time to younger players by parting ways with these two veterans

Asdrubal Cabrera will be designated for assignment Friday as the Rangers give Isiah Kiner-Falefa a chance for steady playing time. Special to the Star-Telegram

The Texas Rangers have moved on from third baseman Asdrubal Cabrera.

The veteran infielder was told late Thursday that he will be designated for assignment as the Rangers clear room for two younger players to join the roster for the final two months.

Catcher Tim Federowicz will also be designated, and replaced on the roster by Triple A Nashville catcher Jose Trevino. Isiah Kiner-Falefa will be recalled from Nashville to replace Cabrera and take the majority of the time at third.

“We wanted to have the opportunity to play some of these guys. They’ve deserved it,” general manager Jon Daniels said. “With the way the playing time would have shaken out, there wouldn’t have been a whole lot of playing time for Asdrubal.”

Logan Forsythe will also get time at third base, and so will Danny Santana in a possible preview for a permanent spot in 2020.

General manager Jon Daniels said that the book isn’t closed on Kiner-Falefa as a catcher, but Daniels admitted that the Rangers asked Kiner-Falefa to complete too difficult a task as the major-league level.

Kiner-Falefa shared time behind the plate with Jeff Mathis for much of the first half. Trevino, who made his MLB debut last season but has dealt with injuries to his left shoulder and quadriceps, and Mathis will share time starting Friday.

“From a defensive stand point we feel like Kiner is an upgrade at third base, and that’s kind of Trevino’s forte,” Daniels said. “I think it has a chance to upgrade us at two spots defensively.”

Signed as a free agent to replace Adrian Beltre, Cabrera did not play Wednesday in the Rangers’ 9-7 victory over the Seattle Mariners. He leaves the Rangers with 12 home runs, 51 RBIs, a .235 batting average and a .711 OPS.

Federowicz was acquired in June after Kiner-Falefa injured his right middle finger and was placed on the injured list. Federowicz batted only .169 with four home runs.