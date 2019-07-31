Here’s what the Rangers did in the final hours, minutes before trade deadline

Mike Minor entered Wednesday as one of the top targets thought to be still available before the 3 p.m. trade deadline. AP

So much for that.

The Texas Rangers did not trade any of their players thought to be available ahead of the 3 p.m. trade deadline Wednesday after failing to get the value they were seeking.

All-Star left-hander Mike Minor, the pitcher thought to be most readily available, will start Wednesday night as scheduled against the Seattle Mariners.

Others who weren’t traded include right-hander Lance Lynn, utility man Danny Santana and outfielders Hunter Pence and Nomar Mazara.

All but Pence are under control for next season.

Minor was long rumored as one of the top available pitchers on the market, and teams started calling in earnest around lunchtime.

The Rangers signed Minor in December 2017 to a three-year deal worth $28 million after he returned from two years’ worth of shoulder injuries as an effective reliever with the Kansas City Royals.

Minor was allowed to start for the Rangers, though they kept a tight leash on him as he started for the first time since 2014. He ended up leading the team in starts and innings pitched despite the reduced workload.

The reins were removed this season, and Minor logged two complete games for the Rangers. Minor went 8-4 with a 2.54 ERA in the first half to earn his first selection to the All-Star Game, though he did not pitch.

The 31-year-old enters his 22nd start of the season at 8-6 with a 3.00 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 135 innings.

Santana is arbitration-eligible for two more seasons after this one, the best of his career. Mazara also has two years of club control, and the Rangers are hoping his six-game hitting streak is a sign that he can produce the best season of his career.

Lynn, among the MLB leaders in wins (13), will start Friday.

Pence was an All-Star this season after signing a minor-league deal for spring training. He is a free agent after the season, but the Rangers might be interested in keeping the 36-year-old Arlington native.

The team continues to covet his professionalism and energy.