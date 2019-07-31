Rangers add injured reliever Jones from White Sox, but here’s why trade is significant

Nate Jones saved 15 games for the White Sox last season but pitched only 30 innings. AP

The Texas Rangers got rolling on deadline day before lunchtime Wednesday, acquiring reliever Nate Jones, cash and $1 million in international slot money from the Chicago White Sox for two minor-league pitchers.

The trade deadline arrives at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The slot money as significant to the Rangers as acquiring Jones, who has some history closing games. The Rangers will use the slot money to finalize their deal with prized 16-year-old international free agent Bayron Lora, who agreed to sign with the Rangers on July 2.

That deal is reportedly for $4.2 million.

Jones is out for the season after having surgery in May for a right torn flexor tendon. The cash will help cover his 2019 salary. He has a $5,150,000 option for 2020, when he is expected to be healthy. He also has a $1.25 million buyout.

Jones has dealt with injuries the past three seasons, but he had a steller 2016 season in which he struck out 80 batters and walked only 15 in 70 2/3 innings. He will go on the Rangers’ 60-day injured list.

The Rangers sent right-handers Joe Jarneski, pitching for the Arizona rookies, and Ray Castro, a 22-year-old in the Dominican Summer League, to the White Sox.

The Rangers traded righty Chris Martin on Tuesday night to the Atlanta Braves for Triple A lefty Kolby Allard, a former first-round pick.