Rangers announce all-time Globe Life Park team. Here are the 24 players fans selected

The Texas Ranger announced on Tuesday the all-time Rangers team of the Globe Life Park ERA.

Fans voted for the 24-man team who played in Arlington from 1994 through this season, and did a pretty good job. They selected a Hall of Famer, a future Hall of Famer and four American League MVPs.

No one can argue with Ivan Rodriguez at catcher or Adrian Beltre at third base or Josh Hamilton as one of the three outfielders. Michael Young made the team, as he should have, though at second base ahead of Ian Kinsler.

Elvis Andrus is the shortstop ahead of Alex Rodriguez. Rafael Palmeiro is the designated hitter ahead of Vladimir Guerrero.

The only controversies might be Colby Lewis being selected as the right-handed starting pitcher over Yu Darvish and Neftali Feliz at closer over John Wetteland.

Lewis, though, is the Rangers’ all-time leader in postseason wins. Feliz threw the pitch that rates as the No. 1 moment in Globe Life Park history, and Wetteland has some pressing legal issues at hand.

Kenny Rogers was picked over Derek Holland as the left-handed starter.

The fans were allowed to select one player of any kind for a team, and they went with fan favorite Mike Napoli.

Some members of the team will participate in the Dr Pepper All-Time Team Luncheon on Sept. 27 at the new Live! by Loews hotel across from Globe Life Park.

Players confirmed to attend at this time include Andrus, Lewis, Napoli, Palmeiro, Rodriguez, Young, Shin-Soo Choo, Rusty Greer and David Murphy.

The team will also take part in the closing ceremonies of Globe Life Park after the final game Sept. 29. A limited amount of reserved tickets remain for the, which begins at 2:05 p.m. Reserved tickets are also available for the first two games of the Yankees series.

Here’s the team:

Catcher (years with Rangers): Ivan Rodriguez, 1991-2002, 2009; Robinson Chirinos, 2013-18.

First base: Will Clark, 1994-98; Mark Teixeira, 2003-07.

Second base: Michael Young, 2000-12; Ian Kinsler, 2006-13.

Third base: Adrian Beltre, 2011-18; Hank Blalock, 2002-09.

Shortstop: Elvis Andrus, 2009-present; Alex Rodriguez, 2001-03.

Designated hitter: Rafael Palmeiro, 1989-93, 1999-2003; Vladimir Guerrero, 2010.

Outfield: Josh Hamilton, 2008-12, 2015; Rusty Greer, 1994-2003; Juan Gonzalez, 1989-99, 2002-03; Nelson Cruz, 2006-13 David Murphy, 2007-13; Shin-Soo Choo, 2014-present.

Right-handed starting pitcher: Colby Lewis, 2002-04, 2010-16; Yu Darvish, 2012-17.

Left-handed starting pitcher: Kenny Rogers, 1989-95, 2000-02, 2004-05; Derek Holland, 2009-16.

Closer: Neftali Feliz, 2009-15.

Fans’ choice: Mike Napoli, 2011-12, 2015, 2017.