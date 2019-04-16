Rangers pitcher Yu Darvish throws bullpen session Monday Rangers catcher Jonathan Lucroy is making it a point to work with Yu Darvish as much as possible early this spring. (Video by Max Faulkner/Star-Telegram) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rangers catcher Jonathan Lucroy is making it a point to work with Yu Darvish as much as possible early this spring. (Video by Max Faulkner/Star-Telegram)

Former Texas Rangers prospect Lewis Brinson probably didn’t find it funny Monday night, nor did umpire Brian O’Nora or Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras, but a lot of people got a good chuckle from Yu Darvish’s tailing 99-mph fastball.

Get this: The pitch hit Brinson, now with the Miami Marlins, high on the right thigh, ricocheted into O’Nora’s left shoulder and chin, and right into Contreras’ back.

Yu Darvish managed to hit the batter, umpire, and catcher all in one pitch



That is one magic bullet, uh loogie, uh fastball.

Darvish, who pitched for the Rangers from 2012 until he was traded in 2017, walked four batters and struck out eight in 5 2/3 innings. He allowed two runs on four hits to pick up his first win of the season and only his second since signing a six-year, $126 million contract before last season.





He made his 2019 debut at Globe Life Park and walked a career-high seven in 2 2/3 innings. Darvish is now 1-2 with a 6.11 ERA and one amazing, magic fastball.