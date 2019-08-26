A look at the first impressions made this month by these seven Rangers rookies

Nick Solak started Tuesday in Oklahoma, ended it with Rangers Second baseman Nick Solak made his MLB debut Tuesday for the Texas Rangers in their doubleheader against the Los Angeles Angels. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Second baseman Nick Solak made his MLB debut Tuesday for the Texas Rangers in their doubleheader against the Los Angeles Angels.

The sample sizes to date are small, and the trials ahead are massive.

That goes for all young players, not just the ones who are flooding the Texas Rangers’ roster as the season enters the homestretch.

MLB teams quickly figure out how to hit a new pitcher and how to keep a new hitter from hitting.

At some point, Jonathan Hernandez will allow a run, and Brock Burke will allow two. Nick Solak’s batting average will take a dip.

It becomes incumbent upon those young players to make adjustments, and they will. Jose Trevino and Scott Heineman, for instance, will see their averages climb.

But each has given a glimpse of what got them to the major leagues and what could keep them there.

The Rangers were off Monday ahead of a quick two-game series against the Los Angeles Angels.

Here’s an early look at what a group of seven young Rangers have done since they were promoted to the roster this month.

Nick Solak

The most impressive of the young position players so far, Solak has started all seven games since his promotion last week and has been productive.

A second baseman by trade, Solak has also started at designated hitter as Hunter Pence rests his back. But it’s his ability to hit (.318 average, .990 OPS in only 22 at-bats) and to play second that have generated the most excitement.

The concerns about second baseman Rougned Odor have risen with another sub-par season. Odor isn’t going to be benched, because the Rangers need him to get straightened out, but Solak will be given a chance to play the final 30 games at Odor’s expense.

As manager Chris Woodward said last week, Solak is among those creating “healthy competition.” Actually, the 24-year-old is creating the most competition.

Brock Burke

As good as Solak has been, Burke has been better. The left-hander has made the first two starts of his career, covering six innings in each an allowing only one earned run.

He has stuff, of course, but he throws quality strikes. He has a mound presence that most his age (23) are lacking.

The Rangers are flirting with the idea of going to a six-man rotation in September so that Burke and fellow lefty Joe Palumbo can both get big-league reps ahead of 2020, when the Rangers will have multiple rotation spots open.

Burke looks like he has what it takes to stick next spring, though his lack of innings this season (74 1/3 so far) could leave the Rangers wondering if he can make 30 starts in 2020.

Kolby Allard

The return in the biggest trade the Rangers made ahead of the July 31 deadline, Allard made one Triple A start before jumping into the rotation and has shown plenty.

His best start came Saturday in a victory over the Chicago White Sox, five days after he allowed seven runs against the Angels. Those seven runs came in the first two innings, and the three scoreless innings he closed with left a favorable impression on the Rangers.

Allard knows how to pitch, even though he’s only 22. He logged 471 innings in the minors, and along the way figured out how he wants to pitch and needs to pitch.

He relies on command, but can miss bats (23 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings).

Keep this trade in mind long-term. The Rangers might have gotten a reliable starter for rental reliever.

In terms of the wow factor, Clase is the leaders among the young players with the eye-popping readings he has produced on radar guns.

No one in baseball (not an exaggeration) has the same consistent velocity on his cut fastball. The 21-year-old left heads shaking in Cleveland, where Indians hitters were baffled after their at-bats.

The velocity hasn’t dipped, but Clase’s other calling card has. His command hasn’t been as sharp, though credit for that goes to the better class of hitters he is facing.

It’s easy to forget that Clase started the season at Low A Hickory. He has a lot of learning to do, but a weapon that could make the learning curve shorter.

Jose Trevino

Trevino, 26, was one of the best defensive catchers in the minors, and has been MLB-ready behind the plate for a few seasons now.

The Rangers have been waiting for his bat to catch up. It might never match the defense, but it was better this season at Triple A Nashville.

He has put in place some swing changes that haven’t translated in the majors yet (.179 average in 39 at-bats), but the Rangers believe he is better equipped to survive.

Expect Trevino to be behind the plate with Jeff Mathis against next season and perhaps with prospect Sam Huff in 2021.

Heineman has the one tool that young players trying to breakthrough should have -- versatility.

He can patrol all three outfield spots and is learning how to play first base, a position that Ronald Guzman has yet to lock down.

Heineman can also run, and he showed at every minor-league stop that he can hit. The 26-year-old was one of the hottest hitters in the minors when called up Aug. 2 and again last week.

In other words, he’s not going to carry his current .179 average the rest of his career.

Jonathan Hernandez

The Rangers know less about Hernandez’s future than any other young player on their roster, though they are encouraged by current trends.

Hernandez, 23, was a hard-throwing starting pitcher until earlier this month, when he made the move to the bullpen at Double A Frisco. He flourished there, and tossed 2 1/3 scoreless innings in his MLB debut last week.

Afterward, Hernandez said he is open to anything going forward. The Rangers seem to favor having mulitple arms capable of sitting in the upper 90s with their fastballs, as Hernandez has done in the past.

The Rangers, though, shouldn’t close the door on starting Hernandez. If relief work gives him the foundation for repeatable mechanics, he could be a solid MLB starter.