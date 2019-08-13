Texas Rangers workhorse Lance Lynn forced out early in loss to Toronto Blue Jays

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Lance Lynn (35) works against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday Aug. 13, 2019 in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) AP PHOTO

Lance Lynn has been a workhorse for the Texas Rangers this season and thrown more pitches than anyone on the staff.

But even Lynn couldn’t bulldoze his way past Tuesday’s ballooning pitch count.

He was gone after five innings after throwing 101 pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays, who won for the second consecutive night 3-0 at Rogers Centre.

It’s the shortest outing for Lynn since he went only 3 1/3 at Oakland on April 23. In fact, he had gone at least six innings since that start — a string of 19 starts.

He has thrown at least 100 pitches in 23 of his 25 starts but he was gassed after five against the Jays. He left trailing 1-0 on a solo homer by Randal Grichuk in the second inning.

Texas dropped to 2-6 on the road trip. The Rangers play the finale at 11:37 a.m. Wednesday before returning for a four-game series against the Minnesota Twins Thursday night at Globe Life Park. The Rangers have scored 14 runs in the first eight games of the road trip. They’ve been held to one or fewer runs in five of the eight games. They’ve been held to five or fewer hits in six of the eight games, including five on Tuesday.

Shawn Kelley took over for Lynn at the start of the sixth and allowed back to back homers to Teoscar Hernandez and Billy McKinney as Toronto stretched its lead to 3-0.

Scary moment for Delino DeShields

Rangers center fielder Delino DeShields made a run-scoring catch running back on a fly ball in the fourth inning but came down hard against the wall. DeShields’ head and shoulders hit the bottom of the wall as his body hit the ground. His teammates and manager Chris Woodward immediately ran out to check on and he eventually walked off the field without assistance.

It was a big catch, too. It came with the bases loaded as Lynn faced Reese McGuire. DeShields prevented at least a bases-clearing triple with the catch.

HOLY MOLY! @LinoDeShields goes FULL SEND to end a bases loaded jam for Lance Lynn!



He would end up being okay after hitting his head on the outfield wall.#TogetherWe pic.twitter.com/G4fscc1aJ9 — FOX Sports Southwest (@FOXSportsSW) August 14, 2019