Josh Hamilton, Kenny Rogers and the Texas Rangers’ Saturday night special
Saturday should be a fun night at Globe Life Park.
There will be a lot going on for the Texas Rangers’ game against the Minnesota Twins. The No. 1 event is the pre-game induction of Josh Hamilton and former Arlington mayor Richard Greene into the Texas Rangers Baseball Hall of Fame.
The on-field ceremony is scheduled to begin at 6:45 p.m. First pitch has been moved to 7:35 p.m. from 7:05 p.m.
The last time the club inducted someone was Michael Young in 2016. Several former inductees will be on hand for the ceremony.
Globe Life Park gates open at 5 p.m. The first 15,000 fans receive a Kenny Rogers bobblehead commemorating his perfect game in 1994.
A ticket special is available on the club’s website. Fans can purchase two upper level tickets for $32 (Hamilton’s uniform number) by using the coupon code HAMILTON at checkout.
