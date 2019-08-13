Josh Hamilton, Kenny Rogers and the Texas Rangers’ Saturday night special

Josh Hamilton on coming home Outfielder Josh Hamilton talks about returning to Globe Life Park as a member of the Rangers for the first time since 2012 (Video by Jeff Wilson). Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Outfielder Josh Hamilton talks about returning to Globe Life Park as a member of the Rangers for the first time since 2012 (Video by Jeff Wilson).

Saturday should be a fun night at Globe Life Park.

There will be a lot going on for the Texas Rangers’ game against the Minnesota Twins. The No. 1 event is the pre-game induction of Josh Hamilton and former Arlington mayor Richard Greene into the Texas Rangers Baseball Hall of Fame.

The on-field ceremony is scheduled to begin at 6:45 p.m. First pitch has been moved to 7:35 p.m. from 7:05 p.m.

The last time the club inducted someone was Michael Young in 2016. Several former inductees will be on hand for the ceremony.

Globe Life Park gates open at 5 p.m. The first 15,000 fans receive a Kenny Rogers bobblehead commemorating his perfect game in 1994.

A ticket special is available on the club’s website. Fans can purchase two upper level tickets for $32 (Hamilton’s uniform number) by using the coupon code HAMILTON at checkout.