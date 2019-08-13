Texas Rangers

Josh Hamilton, Kenny Rogers and the Texas Rangers’ Saturday night special

Josh Hamilton on coming home

Outfielder Josh Hamilton talks about returning to Globe Life Park as a member of the Rangers for the first time since 2012 (Video by Jeff Wilson). By
Up Next
Outfielder Josh Hamilton talks about returning to Globe Life Park as a member of the Rangers for the first time since 2012 (Video by Jeff Wilson). By
TORONTO

Saturday should be a fun night at Globe Life Park.

There will be a lot going on for the Texas Rangers’ game against the Minnesota Twins. The No. 1 event is the pre-game induction of Josh Hamilton and former Arlington mayor Richard Greene into the Texas Rangers Baseball Hall of Fame.

The on-field ceremony is scheduled to begin at 6:45 p.m. First pitch has been moved to 7:35 p.m. from 7:05 p.m.

The last time the club inducted someone was Michael Young in 2016. Several former inductees will be on hand for the ceremony.

Globe Life Park gates open at 5 p.m. The first 15,000 fans receive a Kenny Rogers bobblehead commemorating his perfect game in 1994.

A ticket special is available on the club’s website. Fans can purchase two upper level tickets for $32 (Hamilton’s uniform number) by using the coupon code HAMILTON at checkout.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
  Comments  