Texas Rangers’ pitching tells struggling offense to hold its beer

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Ariel Jurado couldn't make it out of the fourth inning Monday against the Blue Jays in Toronto, giving up eight earned runs on 11 hits.

Much, if not all, of the concern surrounding the Texas Rangers of late has been the struggles of the offense to generate runs.

Monday night in Toronto, the pitching staff collectively told the offense to hold its beer.

The Blue Jays tagged starter Ariel Jurado for eight runs on 11 hits in 3 2/3 innings and kept hitting the rest of the night, pinning a 19-4 drubbing on the Rangers at Rogers Centre.

Texas tied its season-highs with 19 runs and 21 hits allowed. The Arizona Diamondbacks laid a similar beating on them on July 17 at Globe Life Park.

The Rangers’ offense remains in a funk. Three of their four runs came on solo homers from Nomar Mazara, Willie Calhoun and Rougned Odor.

The feast or famine scoring has been a recent trend. Of the 12 runs they’ve scored in the past five games, 10 have come on a home run.