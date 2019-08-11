Mike Minor’s masterpiece makes up for another offensive dud for Texas Rangers

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Mike Minor throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) AP PHOTO

The Texas Rangers’ offensive futility tour continues.

But as long as Mike Minor is on the mound, they still have a chance.

Minor did about all you could ask of a pitcher Sunday afternoon as the Rangers snapped a four-game losing streak with a 1-0 win against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park.

After the Rangers grabbed a 1-0 lead on Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s sacrifice fly to right, which scored Willie Calhoun in the seventh, Minor shut the Brewers down in his next two frames.

Twof of the Brewers’ four hits came in the seventh inning, including an infield hit with two outs but Minor induced a harmless groundout to end the inning.

A lead-off double in the eighth by Hernan Perez didn’t faze Minor either. He struck out pinch-hitter Christian Yelich before retiring the top of the order with a ground out and fly out.

Jose Leclerc pitched the ninth to earn the save. Minor has won his past three starts and improves to 11-6.

Four of the six games on this current road trip have been decided by one run. Texas has played in an American League-high 38 one-run games this season.

The Rangers begin a three-game set against the Blue Jays in Toronto Monday to close out their nine-game trip.

They Rangers’ offense has struggled to push across runs and that trend continued on Sunday. They’ve score 10 runs on 27 hits in their past 54 innings (six games) on this road trip. Minor has won twice on this trip with 1-0 scores. He beat the Cleveland Indians in the trip-opener on Monday.

It’s not as though they haven’t had chances to score. In fact, the Rangers had two on with one out in the first inning but Calhoun flew out and Rougned Odor struck out.

That extended their run of recent struggles with runners in scoring position to 0 for their last 23. Kiner-Falefa’s finally snapped the stretch with his seventh-inning sac fly.

Brewers starter Jordan Lyles was just as impressive as Minor. He held the Rangers to one run on three hits in seven innings. He walked three, including Shin-Soo Choo twice and Calhoun to start the seventh. Calhoun’s walk snapped a string of 11 consecutive outs. Odor followed with a double off the glove of first baseman Yasmini Grandal to give the Rangers two runners in scoring position with no outs. Delino DeShields was caught looking on a slider for the first out.

Kiner-Falefa singled with one out in the second but Jeff Mathis’ 94 mph line drive to third base ended the inning on a double play as Kiner-Falefa was had no time to get back to first base.