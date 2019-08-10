Texas Rangers

After error, Milwaukee Brewers pitcher throws up behind mound

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Adrian Houser throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
MILWAUKEE

Friday’s four-hour game between the Texas Rangers and Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park may have been entertaining, but also ugly.

But at least none of the players threw up on the field.

That happened in the first inning Saturday. Brewers right-hander Adrian Houser vomited behind the pitcher’s mound after failing to field Elvis Andrus’ soft bouncer.

Houser was looked at by trainers while a member of the grounds crew cleaned up the vomit.

Houser was having a smooth inning with strikeouts of Shin-Soo Choo and Danny Santana before Andrus’ tapper. He regrouped and struck out Rougned Odor to end the inning.

Houser has done this before.

A year ago after it happened, over-hydration was the explanation.

