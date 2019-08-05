Watch a Rangers fan get doused with cheese sauce after foul ball is caught in bowl of nachos

Woodward on Willie Calhoun: ‘He’s already a special hitter’ Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward said Willie Calhoun was already a special hitter on ability alone but has added more tools. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward said Willie Calhoun was already a special hitter on ability alone but has added more tools.

Texas Rangers fan, whoever you are, I salute you.

A Rangers’ fan was doused with nacho cheese and probably a few chips when another fan sitting behind him caught a foul ball in his helmet bowl of nachos. Thankfully, it didn’t turn ugly. Except, of course, for the fan drenched in luke-warm cheese sauce.

Some of us probably wouldn’t have responded with such calm.

Yes, the fan was trying to catch the ball with his helmet full of nachos. He was successful and the ensuring explosion of ball meeting nachos sent much of the cheese-like substance flying towards the row in front, which landed all over the back, neck and shoulder area of good-hearted fan.

The drenched fan took it in stride. The fan who made the catch reacted like a schoolboy but eventually tried to help the other clean up.

No one was hurt during the play but it’s a good bet nacho man had some indigestion by Sunday evening.