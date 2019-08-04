Willie Calhoun helps extend Texas Rangers’ win streak with clutch triple

Woodward on Willie Calhoun: ‘He’s already a special hitter’ Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward said Willie Calhoun was already a special hitter on ability alone but has added more tools. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward said Willie Calhoun was already a special hitter on ability alone but has added more tools.

The Texas Rangers have slowly regained a swagger.

Sure, it might have returned with a little help from the Detroit Tigers.

But it’s back and they’re suddenly fun again. The Rangers won their four consecutive game with a sweep-clinching 9-4 win Sunday afternoon at Globe Life Park.

And once again, they did it with a late rally.

Willie Calhoun’s bases-loaded triple — the first of his career — snapped a 4-4 tie in the seventh. Calhoun lined the triple into the right-field corner and made it to third standing up. He later scored on a wild pitch to make it 8-4.

The rally was set up by walks from Jeff Mathis, Shin-Soo Choo and Nomar Mazara, who fought back from a 1-2 count to load the bases ahead of Calhoun.

“Maz saw a lot of pitches,” Calhoun said. “for him to be able to fight back and see that many pitches it kind of set it up for me. I was able to see how [the pitcher] was attacking him and that’s how I approached it.”

Danny Santana’s two-run home run in the fifth gave Texas a 4-3 lead but Detroit tied it with an unearned run in the seventh.

Texas is now three games over .500. It’s the Rangers’ longest winning streak since they won six consecutive games at the end of June. That also included a sweep of the Tigers, who are an MLB-worst 32-75.

Choo’s double in the eighth drove in Delino DeShields to make it 9-4.

It’s the Rangers fourth series sweep this season.

